Marsha Blackburn announces Space Command to be located in Tennessee Valley

Nashville, TN – Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) have released the following statement after the announcement that the United States Space Command will be headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

“The new Space Command Center in the Tennessee Valley is an important investment in both the future of our military and in the skilled workforce of the region,” said Senator Blackburn. “This base will bring over 1,600 new jobs in the area and more as the command grows.”

“The new United States Space Command headquarters in the Tennessee Valley will be the primary entity for providing strategic direction to the U.S. military to deter space-based threats globally,” said Senator Hagerty.

“Space Command’s future headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, will bring hundreds of new jobs to Tennesseans and further our state’s rich history of contributing to our national defense,” Senator Hagerty stated.

Background

The United States Space Command was established in August 2019. It is a unified combatant command of the U.S. Department of Defense and is responsible for military capabilities in space.

Sections

Topics