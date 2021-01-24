APSU Women’s Basketball to play rival Murray State at Dunn Center, Monday

Austin Peay (8-5 | 6-3 OVC) vs. Murray State (7-7 | 4-5 OVC)

Monday, January 25th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Some games just mean more, and that is certainly the case for this one; Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball is set to host the rival Murray State Racers for an Ohio Valley Conference showdown at 6:00pm, Monday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The APSU Govs snapped a three-game losing streak last time out, beating Jacksonville State to improve to 6-3 in OVC play and take sole possession of fourth place in the league.

Monday’s tilt with the Racers is the midway point in the Governors five-game OVC homestand, Austin Peay will still host Belmont and Tennessee State before hitting the road to take on Eastern Kentucky, February 4th.

About the Murray State Racers

After an eighth-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season in 2019-20; the OVC’s coaches and SIDs tabbed Murray State to finish eighth in the 2020-21 Preseason Poll, and the league’s media picked the Racers to finish sixth in their 2020-21 preseason poll. In her fourth season at the helm, head coach Rechelle Turner’s team is off to a 4-5 start in OVC play and is 7-7 overall this season.

Turner’s Racers picked up a huge win earlier in the season, going into the Curb Event Center in Nashville and handing Belmont only their second home-OVC loss since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. A First-Team All-OVC selection last season, junior guard Macey Turley led Murray State with 24 points in their win over Belmont in the Music City.

This season Turley is averaging 16.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the OVC. The 2020-21 Preseason All-OVC selection, Turley leads the OVC in free-throw percentage (95.2%), ranks third in three-point percentage (40.5%), fourth in three-pointers made per game (2.1), and seventh in assists (3.4 apg) and field-goal percentage (40.6%).

Averaging 14 points per game, freshman forward Katelyn Young leads all OVC freshmen and ranks sixth overall in scoring this season. Young also leads the OVC in rebounding (9.6 rpg) and ranks second in the league in field-goal percentage (51.4%).

Young is the reigning OVC Freshman of the Week and has won that award a league-best five times this season. Last week Young posted a pair of double-doubles, scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds exactly in back-to-back games against Belmont and Jacksonville State

Murray State has the top offense in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, averaging 70.4 points per game. However, in OVC play the Racers are averaging just 64.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-best in the conference.

Austin Peay Series History Against Murray State



This is the 93rd meeting in a series that dates back to 1977; Austin Peay leads in the all-time series, 47-45.

Earlier this season Austin Peay State University started Ohio Valley Conference play with a trip to Murray, Kentucky; where the Governors forced 26 turnovers and recorded 17 steals en route to a 64-60 win against Murray State, on December 19th, 2020, in the CFSB Center.

Brandi Ferby and Brianah Ferby spearheaded the APSU Govs full-court press and picked up five steals apiece against the Racers. Brianah Ferby also knocked down a three-pointer and scored 10 points in the contest.

In her season debut, Ella Sawyer led the Governors on the offensive end, she drew 10 fouls and went 7-8 from the charity stripe to score a team-high 15 points.

Sawyer also dished out a team-high 4 assists. D’Shara Booker was the final APSU Gov in double figures, she scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds.

Macey Turley and Katelyn Smith led Murray State in scoring with 15 points each.

Turley also led the Racers with a team-high 3 assists, while Young grabbed 8 rebounds in the contest.

Lex Mayes also chipped in 12 points for the Racers and Alexis Burpo pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

APSU Notably

After completing a season-long five-game road trip, Austin Peay State University is now amidst a season-long five-game homestand. The Govs split the first two games of the homestand and will host three games at the Winfield Dunn Center this week.

The APSU Govs have won three-straight games against Murray State, which is Austin Peay’s best winning streak in the series since they won eight-straight games from 2009 to 2012.

Nationally the Governors rank 8th in three-pointers attempted (384), 13th in three-pointers made (120), and 19th in three-pointers per game (9.2) — they lead the OVC in all three statistics as well.

Austin Peay State University is averaging 18.69 turnovers forced per game, which ranks second in the OVC. The Governors’ defense forced a season-high 26 turnovers the last time they played against Murray State.

D’Shara Booker posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double last time out against Jacksonville State. She is the first APSU Governor to record a double-double since Arielle Gonzalez-Varner (10 pts./11 reb.) against Tennessee Tech (1/9/20).

Tahanee Bennell has scored in double figures in three-straight and five out of the Govs last six games; she is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game during that stretch.

Nationally Maggie Knowles ranks 9th in three-pointers per game (3.3), 23rd in three-pointers attempted (94), and 26th in three-pointers made (33) — she leads or is tied for the OVC lead in all three statistics.

Brianah Ferby ranks second in the OVC in steals (28) and third in steals per game (2.15), her twin Brandi ranks fourth in steals (26) and steals per game (2).

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only.

Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained. Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

