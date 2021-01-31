APSU Men’s Basketball travels to SIU Edwardsville, Monday

Austin Peay (9-6 | 5-4 OVC) at SIU Edwardsville (6-6 | 4-2 OVC)

Monday, February 1st, 2021 | 2:00pm CT

Edwardsville, IL | Vadalabene Center

Clarksville, TN – After splitting the homestand, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will be on the road for four straight, beginning with a Monday, February 1st matinee at SIU Edwardsville.

The 2:00pm contest is a reschedule from the January 7th trip to Edwardsville that was postponed.

It also kicks off a series of three straight weeks that will see the APSU Govs play a previously postponed contest, with visits scheduled for UT Martin next Monday and Southeast Missouri on February 16th.

About the SIU Edwardsville Cougars

Something is happening in Edwardsville. After not winning more than six league games in any season since 2014-15, the Cougars already have four wins in the league in just six outings so far after COVID-19 Coronavirus ravaged their early schedule.

SIU Edwardsville does not give ground in the paint; the Cougars have committed a league-low 220 fouls despite posting 5.7 blocks per night–the seventh-highest tally in Division I, thanks to Lamar Wright (1.8 bpg), Sidney Wilson (1.3) and Shamar Wright (0.8). On the other end of the floor, the Cougars ball movement puts them with 13.6 assists per game, good for fifth in the league. Courtney Carter isn’t likely to get off many shots, averaging less than six per game, but he distributes well with 4.1 assists per night.

For the Govs, the key will be to cause havoc when the Cougars have the ball; SIU Edwardsville is averaging 17.6 turnovers per night and five different Cougars average at least two turnovers per game. And if the game goes down to the wire, the advantage goes to the Govs, who hit 70.3 percent at the free-throw line as opposed to SIU Edwardsville’s 65.6 percent mark at the charity stripe.

APSU’s Last Game Against SIUE

Austin Peay State University put the clamps down defensively in a 78-60 win in Edwardsville, February 20th, 2020.

The APSU Govs held SIU Edwardsville to 38.9 percent (21-for-54) from the floor and 25.0 percent (5-for-20) from three,

Four Govs scored in double figures, with Terry Taylor (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Eli Abaev (19 points, 10 rebounds) both earning double-doubles.

The Govs started the game on an 8-0 run and scored 15 of the games first 19 points; the Cougars never trailed by less than seven points the rest of the way.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s 12th straight against SIU Edwardsville, its longest active streak against an OVC opponent and longest streak against any OVC foe since defeating Eastern Kentucky 17 straight times from 1997-2004.

The APSU Govs are averaging 8.6 threes per game over their last five outings; Austin Peay hit more than eight threes just twice in the season’s first 12 games.

Over the last seven games, the Govs are plus-41 in rebounding margin (average plus-5.9).

Carlos Paez is hitting 51.7 percent (15-for-29) from three over his last seven games.

The APSU Govs are 6-0 this season when holding an opponent to 45.0 percent shooting or lower.

Sophomore Jordyn Adams is averaging 13.8 points over his last four games.

Austin Peay State University is averaging 12.9 transition points over the last seven games.

Sophomore Mike Peake is hitting 64.4 percent from the floor over his last seven games.

A loss would be the Governors first to SIUE and first in Edwardsville since 2015.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor’s next start will move him past Anthony Davis for sole possession of second all-time in career starts. He’s 28 points from passing Bubba Wells for the all-time scoring record in Austin Peay State University history and three made field goals from taking the top spot from Wells on that list as well.

He also needs three made free-throws to move into eighth all-time and four attempts to move into seventh.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

