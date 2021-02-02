Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Women’s Basketball rescheduled game against Tennessee State to be unticketed

February 2, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women basketball team’s rescheduled game against Tennessee State will be played at noon, February 9th.

Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball reschedules game against Tennessee State for February 9th. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball reschedules game against Tennessee State for February 9th. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

The Tuesday event will be unticketed but fans attending in person will be required to follow the COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines and procedures set in place by the Austin Peay State University Athletics Department for the Winfield Dunn Center.

The originally scheduled game against Tennessee State on Saturday, January 30th was postponed to February 9th in accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 protocols. For more information on the rescheduled and unticketed event against Tennessee State on February 9th, please contact the APSU ticket office at 931.221.PEAY.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a game could be postponed or canceled. Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

 

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  