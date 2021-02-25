|
#20/21 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball beats Missouri, 78-73
Columbia, MO – Senior Rennia Davis scored all 26 of her points in the second half, including 20 in the fourth-quarter, leading No. 20/21 Tennessee women’s basketball team to a 78-73 win over Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night.
Burrell came out with the hot hand, putting in seven points in the first three minutes to propel the Lady Vols to a 9-2 lead. Troup rallied Mizzou with five-straight points to pull UM back within two points two minutes later, and back-to-back treys by Lauren Hansen and Troup would put the Tigers up by four with 3:36 to go in the first.
Tamari Key ended the 11-0 Missouri run with a layup, but Dufficy countered with another MU 3-pointer to put Mizzou up by five. Jordan Horston and Key combined for two buckets to close out the quarter with UT trailing, 18-17.
Troup ended the UM drought with back-to-back baskets, but Burrell hit a 3-pointer to score her 18th point of the first half and put the Lady Vols up 34-30 with 3:21 left in the quarter. Blackwell answered with three to pull UM within one, and Dickson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Tigers up 36-34 at halftime.
The Tigers built their lead back up to six by the 5:26 mark, but a Horston layup set off a 7-2 UT run that saw the Lady Vols creep within one with just over four minutes left in the quarter. The teams traded buckets through the 1:40 mark before Missouri closed out the period with four-straight points to take a 60-55 lead into the fourth.
Davis grew her fourth-quarter point total to 14 off a pair of free throws, stretching UT’s lead to 71-66 with 4:36 to play. Blackwell rallied the Tigers with a layup on the other end, setting off a 5-0 run that tied the game up by the 2:44 mark, but Davis scored seven points in the closing minutes to drive a 9-2 UT run and lead Tennessee to a 78-73 victory in Columbia.
Key Swattin’: Over the last six games, sophomore Tamari Key is averaging 4.9 bpg. Her career total of 142 is good enough to rank eighth all-time among Lady Vols, situated behind seventh-place Nicky Anosike (161).
Next Up For Tennessee Women’s Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will close out the regular season at home, hosting Auburn on Senior Day in a 2:00pm CT match-up on the SEC Network.
