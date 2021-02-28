APSU Women’s Tennis loses 4-2 match to Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis won the doubles point against Middle Tennessee, but the Governors were unable to close out the match in singles play and fell to the Blue Raiders, 4-2, Saturday at the Adams Tennis Complex.

Middle Tennessee won the first doubles match off the court, beating Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi on the No. 3 line. But the Governors were able to tie the match when Aleks Topalovic and Jana Leder picked up their second win as a duo this season in the No. 2 doubles match.

Needing a win in the No. 1 doubles match, Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris came through with a win to clinch the doubles point and improve to 3-0 are a pairing this season.

In singles play Middle Tennessee picked up wins in the No. 4, No. 5, and No. 3 matches to take a commanding lead over the Governors. Schmidt halted the Blue Raiders run with a win in the No. 1 singles match, but Middle Tennessee quickly picked up a win in the No. 2 singles tilt to claim the match win.

The No. 6 singles match was left unfinished with Albertson leading in the second set after dropping the first set.

The Governors will be back in action when they host Illinois State for a Friday, March 5th match in Clarksville. In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition.

For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

Results

Doubles

1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Lee Barnard/Lidia Burrows (MTSU) 6-4

2. Aleks Topalovic/Jana Leder (APSU) def. Zani Barnard/Love-Star Alexis (MTSU) 6-4

3. Noelle Mauro/Muskan Gupta (MTSU) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-3

Singles

1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Lee Barnard (MTSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Lidia Burrows (MTSU) def. Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

3. Zani Barnard (MTSU) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 7-5, 6-0

4. Muskan Gupta (MTSU) def. Martina Paladini (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

5. Love-Star Alexis (MTSU) def. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTSU) vs. Ana Albertson (APSU) 4-6, 3-2, unfinished

