APSU Soccer is on the road Friday to face SIU Edwardsville

Austin Peay (0-1-0 | 0-1-0 OVC) at SIU Edwardsville (1-0-0 | 1-0-0 OVC)

Friday, March 5th, 2021 | 7:00pm CT

Edwardsville, IL | Korte Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer is set to wrap up the opening week of the delayed 2020 season when it travels to SIU Edwardsville for a 7:00pm, Friday, March 5th match against the Cougars at Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Governors opened their season against Tennessee Tech at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field on Tuesday and dropped a 1-0 decision to the Golden Eagles.

Friday’s match pits the APSU Govs, picked sixth in the league’s preseason poll, against a SIUE squad that was picked third and received six first-place votes in the same poll.

The Opposition

All-time vs. SIUE: 6-3-4

All-time vs. SIUE in Edwardsville: 2-2-1

Last Meeting: September 19th, 2019 (T, 2-2)

Last Meeting in Edwardsville: September 21st, 2018 (L, 0-1 OT)

After falling to Belmont in the championship of the 2019 OVC Soccer Tournament, head coach Derek Burton enters his 13th season at the helm of SIUE women’s soccer. Burton led the Cougars to a 10-5-5 mark overall and 5-2-3 record in conference play before making it to the OVC Tournament finals as the No. 4 seed.

Last season SIU Edwardsville led the OVC in shots (355), points (118), goals (45), assists (28), and shutouts (7). Redshirt-sophomore Mackenzie Litzsinger led the Cougars on the offensive end last season, she ranked third in the conference in shots per game (3.32), second in points (29), and second in goals (13).

On the defensive end, SIUE’s junior keeper Jensen Schoch led the OVC in goals against average (0.71) and save percentage (88.5%). However, sophomore Taylor Spiller started in goal for the Cougars in their season-opening win against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University took the field for the first time in 487 days and took the field at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for the first time in 494 days when it fell to Tennessee Tech, 1-0, in the season opener on Tuesday.

In last season’s meeting with SIU Edwardsville, the APSU Govs scored first in both halves with an 18th-minute goal from Ashley Whittaker and a 61st minute goal from Abigail Gemza; but the Cougars had an answer in each half and the teams played to a 2-2 draw.

Peyton Powell made her first start in net for the Governors in the season opener, she made 3 saves and played a career-high 90 minutes in the contest.

Prior to Austin Peay State University’s season opener, the APSU Govs returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game. Powell played 87 minutes last season, making seven saves and allowing one goal; while Chloé Dion played 27 minutes and faced no shots on goal.

A pair of freshman made their collegiate debut and started for the APSU Govs against Tennessee Tech, Heather Haskins played 69 minutes and Tori Case played all 90 minutes and took a shot in her debut.

Senior midfielder Claire Larose was named to the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Players to Watch List, she led the Governors with 11 points and 5 assists last season; she was also tied for the team lead with 3 goals.

After just three seasons at Austin Peay State University, Larose already ranks ninth all-time in goals (13) and tenth all-time in points (32).

Last season, the Governors qualified for the OVC Tournament for the first time under Kolarova, dropping an overtime match to Belmont, 1-0, in the first round of the tournament.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend.

The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay State University soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will be back in action when it hosts a 2:00pm, Tuesday match against Jacksonville State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Governors will then hit the road for a 6:00pm, Friday match against Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr).

