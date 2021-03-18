Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appoints Keri McInnis to Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this academic year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee names Keri McInnis, senior vice president and financial advisor for Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville, to serve on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees. She will fill a seat that opened last summer when Larry Carroll’s term on the board ended.

“I am excited that this seat will be occupied by another talented and dedicated Austin Peay graduate,” APSU President Michael Licari said. “Keri McInnis has supported this University for more than 25 years, and she has proven that she is committed to seeing Austin Peay thrive.”

McInnis earned her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 1995, and during her time as a student, she was a member of the University’s prestigious President’s Emerging Leaders Program. After graduating, she continued to support her alma mater, serving on the APSU Foundation Board of Trustees and as a member and founding board chair of the APSU College of Business advisory board.

“I am honored to serve my alma mater in this way, and I appreciate Governor Lee for giving me this opportunity to support both Austin Peay and the State of Tennessee,” McInnis said. “I look forward to continuing my work with the board and with President Licari as we continue to move this University forward.”

McInnis began her impressive financial services career shortly after graduating from Austin Peay State University. She served as a senior financial specialist and assistant vice president at First Union National Bank, where she received the 1998 First Union Zenith Award. McInnis went on to become vice president and branch manager of Union Planters’ Green Hills bank, where she was awarded the 2002 UP Best Award in recognition of her sales performance and community involvement.

That same year, Business Nashville named her one of the city’s “Top Thirty Under 30,” and in 2003, The Tennessean named her to the Nashville’s “Top Forty Under 40 list.” She joined Pinnacle Financial Partners in 2002.

In 2013, former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam appointed McInnis to the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation Board. She also is a Junior League of Nashville sustainer and a member of the Alive Hospice Board of Directors. McInnis previously served on the boards of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra League, the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Nashville Wine Auction. Over the years, she has served in various leadership roles with numerous other nonprofit organizations. She also is a member of Grace Chapel in Leipers Fork.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed her to a six-year term on the APSU board, beginning in August 2020. The Governor also reappointed Don Jenkins and Robin Mealer to the APSU Board of Trustees, and the three appointments are awaiting confirmation from the Tennessee General Assembly.

For information on Austin Peay State University’s Board of Trustees, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/.

