President Joe Biden’s statement on American Dream and Promise Act of 2021

Washington, D.C. – In every generation, America has been enriched and strengthened by wave after wave of new immigrants. Dreamers and TPS holders, for whom the United States is home, are part of our national fabric, and make vital contributions to communities across the country every day.

Many have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout this pandemic to keep our country afloat, fed, and healthy—yet they are forced to live with fear and uncertainty because of their immigration status.

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 is a critical first step in reforming our immigration system and will provide much-needed relief to TPS holders and Dreamers, young people who came here as children and know no other country.

I support this bill and commend the House of Representatives for passing this important legislation.

My Administration looks forward to working together with Congress to do the right thing for Dreamers and TPS holders who contribute so much to our country, and to building a 21st-century immigration system that is grounded in dignity, safety, and fairness, and finally enacts the long term solutions we need to create an orderly and humane immigration system, tackle the root causes of migration to the United States and to create a path to citizenship for the undocumented population in the United States.

