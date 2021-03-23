Austin Peay State University Softball plays Doubleheader at Murray State, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play what is the first of two mid-week Ohio Valley Conference doubleheaders versus Murray on Wednesday at Racer Field in Murray Kentucky. The games start at 2:00pm.

The Governors (10-6, 5-4 OVC), who are seventh in the conference standings, are coming into the matchup having gone 1-2 this past weekend at Eastern Illinois; while Murray State (10-14, 7-2 OVC) is tied for second in the OVC after sweeping SIU Edwardsville last weekend.

The Govs are led offensively by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle, who is hitting at a .429 clip this season, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run, to go with nine runs scored and six RBIs.

Three other Governors are also hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.391, 1 HR, 11 RBI), junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.357, 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI), and senior pitcher/first baseman Kelsey Gross (.333, 1 HR, 18 RBI).

The Racers are led by Kamryn Carcich, who enters the games batting .281, with a triple and six RBIs, while Sierra Gilmore (.279, 3 HR, 15 RBI) and Logan Braundmeier (.228, 3 HR, 12 RBI) provide most of the team’s power numbers.

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff was led by Gross, who is 4-1 this season, including a shutout, a save, with an overall 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32.2 innings of work.

Freshman Jordan Benefiel is 3-1 this season, with a 1.58 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched, while junior Harley Mullins (3-4) has won two of her last three starts, including a shutout, and has two saves this season.

Murray State’s pitching staff is led by Hannah James, who sports a 4-6 overall record, with a 2.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched.

Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series 19-10 to the Racers but have won five of the last six meetings between the two programs.

The doubleheader versus Murray State marks the third time in the first four weeks of OVC play where the Govs have played a team (Southeast Missouri, Eastern Illinois) that is in first or second place in the conference’s standings.

Senior catcher Brett Jackson enters the doubleheader coming off one of her best weeks at the plate in her career, as she batted .455 in four games last week, going 5-for-11.

Senior outfielder Bailey Shorter’s go-ahead triple in the series finale at Eastern Illinois was the 11th game-winning hit of her career.

Senior Drew Dudley enters the Murray State doubleheader with a four-game hitting streak, posting a .364 batting average over that span, which includes two doubles.

