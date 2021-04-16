APSU Softball hosts Tennessee State for season’s last homestand

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will close out its recent homestand with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Tennessee State, this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as it continues to battle for a spot in the OVC’s post-season tournament.

The series will begin at 1:00pm, Saturday, with a doubleheader, and conclude Sunday with a 1:00pm, single game.

The Govs (20-9, 15-7 OVC) enter the matchup sitting in third place in the league’s standings, while Tennessee State (8-24, 4-18 OVC) is in 11th place.

Austin Peay is led offensively by junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.442, 4 HR, 19 RBI), followed by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.413, 2 HR, 12 RBI).

Three other Govs are hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.380, 4 HR, 18 RBI), reigning OVC Player & Pitcher of the Week senior pitcher/first baseman Kelsey Gross (.352, 4 HR, 36 RBI) and senior second baseman Drew Dudley (.304, 2 HR, 8 RBI).

The Tigers are led at the plate by Anayah Barker-Rowell, who is hitting at a .327 clip, with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs.

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff is led by Gross, who is 7-2 this season, with two shutouts, two saves, a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 56 innings of work.

She is followed by junior Harley Mullins (7-5, 5.00 ERA, 43 K’s) and freshman Jordan Benefiel (6-2, 1.59 ERA, 52 K’s).

Tennessee State’s pitching staff is led by Francys King (3-3, 2.64 ERA, 36 K’s), while Raven Loveless (2-12, 2.(1 ERA, 51 K’s) has thrown the most innings, and Lauren Powell (3-9, 4.28 ERA, 58 K’s) has the most strikeouts by a Tiger pitcher.

APSU Hit and Run

Austin Peay State University is 10-1 at home this season, the best home record of any OVC team.

Lexi Osowski has reached base in 16 straight games, the eighth-longest streak by an APSU player since 2000, while Kelsey Gross has reached base in 12 straight games.

Austin Peay State University has recorded 10 triples this season, the most by a Govs team since 2000, including four coming from league leader Bailey Shorter.

The APSU Govs are 46-28 all-time versus Tennessee State, the most wins versus any opponent in program history.

