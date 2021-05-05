F&M Bank announces addition of John Peck

Clarksville, TN – John Peck has recently accepted the position of Executive Vice President with F&M Bank.

“John’s vast experience in commercial and retail lending, strong leadership skills, and exceptional knowledge of the communities we serve, make him a perfect addition to our leadership team,” said Sammy Stuard, President/CEO.

Peck has an impressive resume of banking experience spanning over a thirty-year career. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and is a graduate of LSU School of Banking.

With an extraordinary background in financial services, organizational management, and strategic planning, Peck stated, “I am proud to join the progressive team at F&M Bank. I look forward to working with everyone to continue the bank’s success in existing markets, while looking for opportunities to expand the institution’s footprint.”

About F&M Bank

Recognized as one of the top independent banks in the state of Tennessee, F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Wilson County, Rutherford County, Putnam County, Williamson County and Dickson County. The first office in Davidson will open later this year. F&M Mortgage-only offices are located in Rutherford County (Murfreesboro), Williamson County (Brentwood) and Davidson County (Green Hills).

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com.

