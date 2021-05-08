Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council names Buck Dellinger Chief Executive Officer

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee Economic Development Council (EDC) Executive Committee is pleased to announce they have received a commitment from David “Buck” Dellinger, to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dellinger is currently, Chief Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) in Nashville, TN where he supervises Urban Development, Community Development, Affordable Housing, Rental Assistance, HR, Construction and the Recapitalization Departments.

Prior to his work with the MDHA, Buck served our country in the United States Army from 1988 to 2017 in multiple roles to include Chief of Staff in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY and Iraq from 2015 to 2017, he was the Garrison Commander for the City of Fort Campbell, KY from 2012 to 2015, he served as the Director of Strategic Plans – Special Ops Command Europe in Stuttgart, Germany from 2010 to 2012, he was a Senior Fellow at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA from 2009 to 2010, and he served as a Commander (Exec Administrator) in the 101st Division Special Troops Battalion from 2006 to 2009.

Dellinger has a Master of Arts Degree in Political Science from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the United States Military Academy.

Dellinger’s passion for the community and established relationships boosted him to become the prime candidate, and ultimately, offered the position of the Economic Development Council’s Chief Executive Officer. As former 101st Airborne Division Chief of Staff at Fort Campbell, he comes with a strong understanding of our community and a compelling sense of leadership. This together with his clear understanding of building local economies through development and re-development efforts as he has accomplished in Nashville, make him an exceptional choice to lead our EDC.

“This is an extremely important position for the EDC and for Clarksville and Montgomery County. I am thrilled and excited that Buck Dellinger will join our organization and am confident his leadership and experience will greatly benefit our community,” said Suzanne Langford, EDC Chairperson.

“I am thrilled to rejoin the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. Over the last 4 years, my focus has been on urban and community development, particularly among diverse groups – I look forward to bringing that expertise to the EDC and cultivating economic development and growth to serve every community member,” said Buck Dellinger.

In this role, Dellinger will lead the EDC and is responsible for coordinating, promoting and ensuring economic development in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The EDC CEO also serves as the Director of the Aspire Clarksville Foundation, a privately funded, non-profit organization that helps to fund the initiatives of the EDC and its member entities.

To recruit the best candidate and fill the position appropriately an executive search committee was created to streamline the process. Members included Khandra Smalley, Kyle Luther, Matt Cunningham and Ron Bailey. Each of these individuals serves as a representative on the boards of the EDC partner agencies. Dellinger’s appointment was voted and approved by the EDC Board of Directors. He will begin his role as CEO on June 1st, 2021.

“I want to personally thank the Executive Search Committee, as well as the Board of Directors for their time, support, and commitment to finding the right candidate,” said Langford. “I know Buck will be an excellent leader for the organization and our community.”

