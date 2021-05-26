Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases schedule for Memorial Day Holiday weekend

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, May 28th, and the Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 31st, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

May 28th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including: Byrd, Campbell Army Airfield, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule May 28th. Air Assault Family Medical Home will be closed for relocation back within the C Building of the main hospital and will reopen June 1st.

BACH specialty services will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Women’s Health Clinic, and the Department of Behavioral Health.

May 28th-29th | Fort Campbell Pharmacies

LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm May 29th.

May 31st | Memorial Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including the BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed on May 31st in observance of Memorial Day.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, June 1st.

COVID-19 Services available Memorial Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 symptoms, or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize TRICARE Online’s Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse. COVID symptoms may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

Patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the wait time to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

In addition, patients may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, seven days a week to from 7:00am to 3:30pm. The COVID-Triage Line will be closed on Memorial Day, May 31st.

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Sections

Topics