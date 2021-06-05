Charlotte Knights blank Nashville Sounds, 4-0

Charlotte, NC – Bowden Francis gave the Nashville Sounds five strong innings in his second Triple-A starter, but it was not enough as the Sounds fell 4-0 against the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night at Truist Field. After winning 15 games in a row, the Sounds have suffered consecutive losses for the first time since May 4-5 when they began the season 0-2.

Francis (1-1) gave up a homer in the second to Tim Beckham and a two-out RBI single in the third to Jake Burger, and that was it over five frames. He struck out six and finished his outing by retiring seven batters in a row in the eventual loss.

After Miguel Sanchez delivered two scoreless relief innings, Jake Cousins got touched for a two-run homer in the eighth by Luis Gonzalez for a 4-0 final.

The Sounds, who averaged seven runs per game during the long win streak, now have been shut out in consecutive games for the first since July 23rd-24th, 2017. Weston Wilson’s first-inning double was their lone extra-base hit, and they were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Jonathan Stiever (2-1) got the win for Charlotte with six innings of work.

The finale of the six-game series and 12-game road trip is Sunday at 1:05 CT. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Sounds against right-hander Jimmy Lambert (0-0, 7.71) for Charlotte.

Post-Game Notes

Weston Wilson’s first-inning double moved his hitting streak to six games (7-for-17, .412)

Bowden Francis has allowed two runs in five innings in each of his first two Triple-A starts

Despite the loss, the Sounds are 9-2 on their road trip and have won 18 of their last 22.

Box Score

Nashville 0, Charlotte 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 Charlotte 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 X 4 4 2

