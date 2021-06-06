Hopkinsville Community College announces students on Spring 2021 Dean, President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 310 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.

While the student’s who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) for academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.

While students who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) qualify for the part-time President’s List.

The Spring 2021 semester list consists of 218 Kentucky residents, 75 Tennessee residents, and 17 residents from outside the region.

Below are the full-time Dean and President’s List recipients, arranged alphabetically by cities of residence. The President’s List honorees are denoted by an asterisk next to their names.

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List



Almo, KY: *McGuire, Adam

Cadiz, KY: Adams, Emilee; *Alexander, McKenzie; Anderson, Amanda; *Brown, Jerry; *Camacho, William; Carneyhan, Megan; *Crisp, Rebecca; Curtis, Brian; Dunn, Morgan; Fowler, Mackenize; Gilbert, Kayli; *Gomer, Tania; *Hall, Abigail; Ireland, Madisen; *Poindexter, Crystal; Powell, Jorden; Quarles, Tiffany; Simpson, Madison; Stewart, Dora; *Thompson, Trinity

Cerulean, KY: Fleming, Mwaka

Clarksville, TN: *Anyiwe, Oluwatosin; Beuch, Somer; *Carrero, Amy; *Coulibaly, Mame Diarra Bousso; *Domschine, Shawna; *Downey, Aaron; *Dunn, Nancy; *Edwards, Ellie; *Elansary, Seifeldin; Flores, Marc; *Gathard, Kimberly; *Hanna, Julie; Herzberg, Peggy; *Ignacio, Francesca; *Jeffries, Sabrina; Jenkins, James; Kelly, Shalonda; *Lavallee, Tiara; Little, Haley; *Mohon, Jessica; Naquin, Marguerite; *Padron, Toalima; Spiller, Ivy; *Stiles, Daniella; *Tuel, Melissa; *Welch, Colby; Wilkinson, Aimee; *Williams, April; Williamson, Sophia; Yosef, Kelly; *Zahra, Jennifer; Zornes, Joshua

Clifty, KY: *Keeling, Travis

Colorado Springs, CO: Ledezma, Veronica; Shaw, Miika

Crofton, KY: Martin, Kaylee; Owens, Bridget; Vernon, Tiffany; *Wagoner, James

Cumberland Furnace, TN: Davis, Fatara

Dawson Springs, KY: Kempf, Nicholas

Delray Beach, FL: *Morilias, Jean

Denton, TX: *Lamsal, Swastika

Elkton, KY: *Crafton, Mandi; Groves, Natalie; Hampton, Thomas; Law, Cameron; Morgan, Kyle; *Smith, Logan; *Walters, Darby; Willenborg, Megan

Fort Benning, GA: *Maldonado, Joshua

Fort Campbell, KY: Aimufia, Stella; Costa Lofgren, Davila Aparecida; Fuentes, Elise; Gillette, Liane; *Johnson, Jessica; *Matthews, Jillian; *McIntosh, Keith; Mongia, Michael; Moreno Leyva, Paola; Pearsey, Derick; Powell, Vivien; *Riley, Macy; Salazar, Joyce; Schnabel, Geneva; *Shaw, Crystal; *Torres, Amy; *White, Farrell; *Wilke, Terra

Gracey, KY: Barnes, Breeanna

Greenville, KY: Peterson, Sarah

Guthrie, KY: *Gill, Dharma; Murrey, Madison; Reding, Kinley; Story, Alexandria

Hendersonville, TN: McKoy, Malik

Hixson, TN: Boodt, Corrie

Hopkinsville, KY: Baker, Sarah; *Belisle, Jinette; Bell, Jacqueline; *Bing, Carson; Blanton, Tydarius; *Brown, Braydee; Cason, William; *Collier, Kevin; *Deloach, Laura; Depuy, Alek; *Dossett, Taylor; *Eckelbarger, Dereck; Eastman, Nichole; Fancher, Amelia; Ferguson, Xian; Feuerborn, Johnhenry; *Fincham, Karson; Fuller-Phipps, Rebecca; Futrell, Jerri; *Gally, Mckenzie; Gentry, Nicholas; Graves, Ivory; *Greene, Thomas; Hancock, Ryne; Hardy, Brianne; Harned, Spencer; *Haroun, Nadeem; Harrison, Amber; *Heid, Heather; *Humphries, Jenna; Jenkins, Kaitlyn; Kabithe, Daniel; Kirkman, Emma; *Ladd, Simon; Lancaster, Britany; Lemaster, Tiffany; *Lopez, Jessica; Lyle, Elijah; Lyle, Isaiah; Macias, Jennifer; *Marshall, Ava; *Mattarazzo, Esmeralda; Mercer, Bryson; *Middlebrook, Heather; *Miller, Ashley; *Miller, Caroline; Miller, Kendall; Moore, Cody; *Myers, Danielle; O’Daniel, Kelsey; Powell, Christian; *Radford, Isaiah; Ravencraft, Ian; Rubio, Elida; *Saddler, Heather; Shearon, Reagan; Skinner, Daniel; Slayton, Danyetta; *Smith, Devarier; *Stevens, Brooklyn; Strickland, Janice; *Towery, Nicolas; *Travis, Charles; Trice, Jerron; Tucker, Ashley; *Turley, Whittany; *Utley, Ashley; *Vazquez, David; *Waddell, Jalisa; Walker, Kusanya

Indianapolis, IN: Garcia, Marisol

La Fayette, KY: Lovato, Vanessa

Lewisburg, KY: *Johnson, Alexandria

Madisonville, KY: *Elkins, Damien; Shaffer, Austin

Oak Grove, KY: Beltran, Lizette; Bumphus, Timothy; Hernandez, Ashley; *James, William; *Porchia, Jacqueline; *Rush, Benjamin; *Smalls, Jessica; Smith, Marlena; Urbanek, Sarah; *Wright, Carla

Pembroke, KY: Baxter, Elizabeth; Hightower, Jenna

Princeton, KY: *Armstrong, Amanda; Brown-Poe, Kimberly; Cotton, William; Fralick, Cole

Russellville, KY: Cunningham, Yasmine

Trenton, KY: *Hampton, Peyton; Wood, Elyse

White Plains, KY: *Oakley, Hagan

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –

Adams, TN: Hall, Brooke

APO: Hernandez, Giovani

Beaverton, OR: Brice, Stephen

Cadiz, KY: Knight, Jonathon; Oliver, Matthew; Smothers, Don

Clarksville, TN: Bagby, Tabitha; Blair, Davena; *Byer, Kristin; *Caceres. Gabriela; Cordero, Crystal; Cross, Scott; Curry, Crystal; *Flores, Allison; Frost, Rebecca; *Hish, Monica; Holt, Davina; *Jinks, Walter; Jones, Timothy; Keaton, Katie; *Latham, Stacey; Len, Jeannine; Macomber, Melissa; Maxwell, Kimberly; McMahan, Frances; Monteiro, Jonah; *Negron, Latasha; Nyachongi, Olive; Oppongyeboah, Prince; Ospins, Astrid; Pamplin, Courtney; Parish, Brandi; Petrone, Traci; Pressley, Karen; Quesada Hernandez, Eder; *Ramirez, Christopher; Robinson, Jarrit; *Rodriguez, Melissa; Smith, Giavonni; Sosa, Alejandra; Thompson, Lynda; *Todd, Samantha; Tucker, Randy; Wessels, Kaitlyn; Yohe, Caroline; Zumar, Sara

Clifty, KY: McGehee, Laura

Corydon, KY: Webb, Hunter

Crofton, KY: Dargon, Lauren; Rudolph, Christy

Eagle Rock, VA: Brown, Aleixs

Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Davis, Joshua; *Morin, Anthony; Rager, Bethany

Fort Campbell, KY: Allen, Najee; Aziamadi, Fidelia; Brassell, Alina; Crespo, Taryn; *Flynn, Michael; Garcia, Jonas; Hennig, Patricia; *Mejia, Danya; Metz, Michael; Pabon, Andrea; Pineyro, Fernando; *Romero, Andrez; Wisely, Tara

Fort Irwin, CA: Karami, Victoria

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn

Greenville, KY: Dukes, Thomas; Everett, Justin

Guthrie, KY: Sawyers, Addye

Haslet, TN: Hernandez, Darian

Hopkinsville, KY: *Adams, James; Ancil, Brooke; Crenshaw, Bryonna; Davis, Cearra; Fogle, Courtney; Green, Sherri; Hughes, Jenna; Krause, Matthew; McWaters, Randal; McGhee, Samuel; McPherson, Judy; Mills, Rajah; Peach, Jason; Pennington, Michael; Petersen, Dyllan; *Rassett, Angela; Rodriguez, Daniel; Shelton, Matthew; Stephenson, Stacey; Venditto, Lisette; Wallace, Kelly

Huntingburg, IN: Scherle, Claire

Leakesville, MS: Barnes, Carrie

Lewisburg, KY: Barbee, Christopher; McGhee, Haley; Sears, Rachel;

Madisonville, KY: Bearden, Nicholas

Pembroke, KY: Toby, Teresa

Princeton, KY: *Kirkevold, Kimberly; *Vinson, Heather

Rex, GA: Speeid, Shantel

Russellville, KY: Gilbert, Destiny; Gilland, Hanna; Heyduck, Makayla

Silver Spring, MD: Ali, Masroor

Stafford, VA: *Loveland, Craig

White Plains, KY: Mccain, Robert

Yelm, WA: Roth, Matthew

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

