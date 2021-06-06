Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Hopkinsville Community College announces students on Spring 2021 Dean, President’s Lists

June 5, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 310 full and part-time students for their academic achievement. 

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.

Hopkinsville Community College Campus.

Hopkinsville Community College Campus.

While the student’s who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) for academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List. 

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.

While students who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) qualify for the part-time President’s List. 

The Spring 2021 semester list consists of 218 Kentucky residents, 75 Tennessee residents, and 17 residents from outside the region. 

Below are the full-time Dean and President’s List recipients, arranged alphabetically by cities of residence. The President’s List honorees are denoted by an asterisk next to their names. 

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List

Almo, KY: *McGuire, Adam 

Cadiz, KY: Adams, Emilee; *Alexander, McKenzie; Anderson, Amanda; *Brown, Jerry; *Camacho, William; Carneyhan, Megan; *Crisp, Rebecca; Curtis, Brian; Dunn, Morgan; Fowler, Mackenize; Gilbert, Kayli; *Gomer, Tania; *Hall, Abigail; Ireland, Madisen; *Poindexter, Crystal; Powell, Jorden; Quarles, Tiffany; Simpson, Madison; Stewart, Dora; *Thompson, Trinity 

Cerulean, KY: Fleming, Mwaka 

Clarksville, TN: *Anyiwe, Oluwatosin; Beuch, Somer; *Carrero, Amy; *Coulibaly, Mame Diarra Bousso; *Domschine, Shawna; *Downey, Aaron; *Dunn, Nancy; *Edwards, Ellie; *Elansary, Seifeldin; Flores, Marc; *Gathard, Kimberly; *Hanna, Julie; Herzberg, Peggy; *Ignacio, Francesca; *Jeffries, Sabrina; Jenkins, James; Kelly, Shalonda; *Lavallee, Tiara; Little, Haley; *Mohon, Jessica; Naquin, Marguerite; *Padron, Toalima; Spiller, Ivy; *Stiles, Daniella; *Tuel, Melissa; *Welch, Colby; Wilkinson, Aimee; *Williams, April; Williamson, Sophia; Yosef, Kelly; *Zahra, Jennifer; Zornes, Joshua 

Clifty, KY: *Keeling, Travis  

Colorado Springs, CO: Ledezma, Veronica; Shaw, Miika 

Crofton, KY: Martin, Kaylee; Owens, Bridget; Vernon, Tiffany; *Wagoner, James 

Cumberland Furnace, TN: Davis, Fatara 

Dawson Springs, KY: Kempf, Nicholas 

Delray Beach, FL: *Morilias, Jean 

Denton, TX: *Lamsal, Swastika 

 


 

Elkton, KY: *Crafton, Mandi; Groves, Natalie; Hampton, Thomas; Law, Cameron; Morgan, Kyle; *Smith, Logan; *Walters, Darby; Willenborg, Megan 

Fort Benning, GA: *Maldonado, Joshua 

Fort Campbell, KY: Aimufia, Stella; Costa Lofgren, Davila Aparecida; Fuentes, Elise; Gillette, Liane; *Johnson, Jessica; *Matthews, Jillian; *McIntosh, Keith; Mongia, Michael; Moreno Leyva, Paola; Pearsey, Derick; Powell, Vivien; *Riley, Macy; Salazar, Joyce; Schnabel, Geneva; *Shaw, Crystal; *Torres, Amy; *White, Farrell; *Wilke, Terra 

Gracey, KY: Barnes, Breeanna 

Greenville, KY: Peterson, Sarah 

Guthrie, KY: *Gill, Dharma; Murrey, Madison; Reding, Kinley; Story, Alexandria 

Hendersonville, TN: McKoy, Malik 

Hixson, TN: Boodt, Corrie 

Hopkinsville, KY: Baker, Sarah; *Belisle, Jinette; Bell, Jacqueline; *Bing, Carson; Blanton, Tydarius; *Brown, Braydee; Cason, William; *Collier, Kevin; *Deloach, Laura; Depuy, Alek; *Dossett, Taylor; *Eckelbarger, Dereck; Eastman, Nichole; Fancher, Amelia; Ferguson, Xian; Feuerborn, Johnhenry; *Fincham, Karson; Fuller-Phipps, Rebecca; Futrell, Jerri; *Gally, Mckenzie; Gentry, Nicholas; Graves, Ivory; *Greene, Thomas; Hancock, Ryne; Hardy, Brianne; Harned, Spencer; *Haroun, Nadeem; Harrison, Amber; *Heid, Heather; *Humphries, Jenna; Jenkins, Kaitlyn; Kabithe, Daniel; Kirkman, Emma; *Ladd, Simon; Lancaster, Britany; Lemaster, Tiffany; *Lopez, Jessica; Lyle, Elijah; Lyle, Isaiah; Macias, Jennifer; *Marshall, Ava; *Mattarazzo, Esmeralda; Mercer, Bryson; *Middlebrook, Heather; *Miller, Ashley; *Miller, Caroline; Miller, Kendall; Moore, Cody; *Myers, Danielle; O’Daniel, Kelsey; Powell, Christian; *Radford, Isaiah; Ravencraft, Ian; Rubio, Elida; *Saddler, Heather; Shearon, Reagan; Skinner, Daniel; Slayton, Danyetta; *Smith, Devarier; *Stevens, Brooklyn; Strickland, Janice; *Towery, Nicolas; *Travis, Charles; Trice, Jerron; Tucker, Ashley; *Turley, Whittany; *Utley, Ashley; *Vazquez, David; *Waddell, Jalisa; Walker, Kusanya 

 


 

Indianapolis, IN: Garcia, Marisol 

La Fayette, KY: Lovato, Vanessa  

Lewisburg, KY: *Johnson, Alexandria 

Madisonville, KY: *Elkins, Damien; Shaffer, Austin 

Oak Grove, KY: Beltran, Lizette; Bumphus, Timothy; Hernandez, Ashley; *James, William; *Porchia, Jacqueline; *Rush, Benjamin; *Smalls, Jessica; Smith, Marlena; Urbanek, Sarah; *Wright, Carla 

Pembroke, KY: Baxter, Elizabeth; Hightower, Jenna 

Princeton, KY: *Armstrong, Amanda; Brown-Poe, Kimberly; Cotton, William; Fralick, Cole  

Russellville, KY: Cunningham, Yasmine 

Trenton, KY: *Hampton, Peyton; Wood, Elyse 

White Plains, KY: *Oakley, Hagan 

 


Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –

Adams, TN: Hall, Brooke 

APO: Hernandez, Giovani 

Beaverton, OR: Brice, Stephen 

Cadiz, KY: Knight, Jonathon; Oliver, Matthew; Smothers, Don 

Clarksville, TN: Bagby, Tabitha; Blair, Davena; *Byer, Kristin; *Caceres. Gabriela; Cordero, Crystal; Cross, Scott; Curry, Crystal; *Flores, Allison; Frost, Rebecca; *Hish, Monica; Holt, Davina; *Jinks, Walter; Jones, Timothy; Keaton, Katie; *Latham, Stacey; Len, Jeannine; Macomber, Melissa; Maxwell, Kimberly; McMahan, Frances; Monteiro, Jonah; *Negron, Latasha; Nyachongi, Olive; Oppongyeboah, Prince; Ospins, Astrid; Pamplin, Courtney; Parish, Brandi; Petrone, Traci; Pressley, Karen; Quesada Hernandez, Eder; *Ramirez, Christopher; Robinson, Jarrit; *Rodriguez, Melissa; Smith, Giavonni; Sosa, Alejandra; Thompson, Lynda; *Todd, Samantha; Tucker, Randy; Wessels, Kaitlyn; Yohe, Caroline; Zumar, Sara 

Clifty, KY: McGehee, Laura 

Corydon, KY: Webb, Hunter 

Crofton, KY: Dargon, Lauren; Rudolph, Christy 

Eagle Rock, VA: Brown, Aleixs 

Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Davis, Joshua; *Morin, Anthony; Rager, Bethany 

 


 

Fort Campbell, KY: Allen, Najee; Aziamadi, Fidelia; Brassell, Alina; Crespo, Taryn; *Flynn, Michael; Garcia, Jonas; Hennig, Patricia; *Mejia, Danya; Metz, Michael; Pabon, Andrea; Pineyro, Fernando; *Romero, Andrez; Wisely, Tara 

Fort Irwin, CA: Karami, Victoria 

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn 

Greenville, KY: Dukes, Thomas; Everett, Justin 

Guthrie, KY: Sawyers, Addye 

Haslet, TN: Hernandez, Darian 

Hopkinsville, KY: *Adams, James; Ancil, Brooke; Crenshaw, Bryonna; Davis, Cearra; Fogle, Courtney; Green, Sherri; Hughes, Jenna; Krause, Matthew; McWaters, Randal; McGhee, Samuel; McPherson, Judy; Mills, Rajah; Peach, Jason; Pennington, Michael; Petersen, Dyllan; *Rassett, Angela; Rodriguez, Daniel; Shelton, Matthew; Stephenson, Stacey; Venditto, Lisette; Wallace, Kelly 

Huntingburg, IN: Scherle, Claire 

Leakesville, MS: Barnes, Carrie 

Lewisburg, KY: Barbee, Christopher; McGhee, Haley; Sears, Rachel;  

Madisonville, KY: Bearden, Nicholas 

Oak Grove, KY: Blackwood Watson, Sharoll; Dillard, Aisha; Morrison, Ashlie; Walton, Brenna 

Pembroke, KY: Toby, Teresa 

Princeton, KY: *Kirkevold, Kimberly; *Vinson, Heather  

Rex, GA: Speeid, Shantel 

Russellville, KY: Gilbert, Destiny; Gilland, Hanna; Heyduck, Makayla 

Silver Spring, MD: Ali, Masroor 

Stafford, VA: *Loveland, Craig 

White Plains, KY: Mccain, Robert 

Yelm, WA: Roth, Matthew 

About Hopkinsville Community College 

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu. 


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  