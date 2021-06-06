Hopkinsville Community College announces students on Spring 2021 Dean, President’s Lists

|
June 5, 2021 |
Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 310 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.
Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.
While the student’s who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) for academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.
Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.
While students who have earned a 4.0-grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) qualify for the part-time President’s List.
The Spring 2021 semester list consists of 218 Kentucky residents, 75 Tennessee residents, and 17 residents from outside the region.
Below are the full-time Dean and President’s List recipients, arranged alphabetically by cities of residence. The President’s List honorees are denoted by an asterisk next to their names.
Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List
Almo, KY: *McGuire, Adam
Cadiz, KY: Adams, Emilee; *Alexander, McKenzie; Anderson, Amanda; *Brown, Jerry; *Camacho, William; Carneyhan, Megan; *Crisp, Rebecca; Curtis, Brian; Dunn, Morgan; Fowler, Mackenize; Gilbert, Kayli; *Gomer, Tania; *Hall, Abigail; Ireland, Madisen; *Poindexter, Crystal; Powell, Jorden; Quarles, Tiffany; Simpson, Madison; Stewart, Dora; *Thompson, Trinity
Cerulean, KY: Fleming, Mwaka
Clarksville, TN: *Anyiwe, Oluwatosin; Beuch, Somer; *Carrero, Amy; *Coulibaly, Mame Diarra Bousso; *Domschine, Shawna; *Downey, Aaron; *Dunn, Nancy; *Edwards, Ellie; *Elansary, Seifeldin; Flores, Marc; *Gathard, Kimberly; *Hanna, Julie; Herzberg, Peggy; *Ignacio, Francesca; *Jeffries, Sabrina; Jenkins, James; Kelly, Shalonda; *Lavallee, Tiara; Little, Haley; *Mohon, Jessica; Naquin, Marguerite; *Padron, Toalima; Spiller, Ivy; *Stiles, Daniella; *Tuel, Melissa; *Welch, Colby; Wilkinson, Aimee; *Williams, April; Williamson, Sophia; Yosef, Kelly; *Zahra, Jennifer; Zornes, Joshua
Clifty, KY: *Keeling, Travis
Colorado Springs, CO: Ledezma, Veronica; Shaw, Miika
Crofton, KY: Martin, Kaylee; Owens, Bridget; Vernon, Tiffany; *Wagoner, James
Cumberland Furnace, TN: Davis, Fatara
Dawson Springs, KY: Kempf, Nicholas
Delray Beach, FL: *Morilias, Jean
Denton, TX: *Lamsal, Swastika
Elkton, KY: *Crafton, Mandi; Groves, Natalie; Hampton, Thomas; Law, Cameron; Morgan, Kyle; *Smith, Logan; *Walters, Darby; Willenborg, Megan
Fort Benning, GA: *Maldonado, Joshua
Fort Campbell, KY: Aimufia, Stella; Costa Lofgren, Davila Aparecida; Fuentes, Elise; Gillette, Liane; *Johnson, Jessica; *Matthews, Jillian; *McIntosh, Keith; Mongia, Michael; Moreno Leyva, Paola; Pearsey, Derick; Powell, Vivien; *Riley, Macy; Salazar, Joyce; Schnabel, Geneva; *Shaw, Crystal; *Torres, Amy; *White, Farrell; *Wilke, Terra
Gracey, KY: Barnes, Breeanna
Greenville, KY: Peterson, Sarah
Guthrie, KY: *Gill, Dharma; Murrey, Madison; Reding, Kinley; Story, Alexandria
Hendersonville, TN: McKoy, Malik
Hixson, TN: Boodt, Corrie
Hopkinsville, KY: Baker, Sarah; *Belisle, Jinette; Bell, Jacqueline; *Bing, Carson; Blanton, Tydarius; *Brown, Braydee; Cason, William; *Collier, Kevin; *Deloach, Laura; Depuy, Alek; *Dossett, Taylor; *Eckelbarger, Dereck; Eastman, Nichole; Fancher, Amelia; Ferguson, Xian; Feuerborn, Johnhenry; *Fincham, Karson; Fuller-Phipps, Rebecca; Futrell, Jerri; *Gally, Mckenzie; Gentry, Nicholas; Graves, Ivory; *Greene, Thomas; Hancock, Ryne; Hardy, Brianne; Harned, Spencer; *Haroun, Nadeem; Harrison, Amber; *Heid, Heather; *Humphries, Jenna; Jenkins, Kaitlyn; Kabithe, Daniel; Kirkman, Emma; *Ladd, Simon; Lancaster, Britany; Lemaster, Tiffany; *Lopez, Jessica; Lyle, Elijah; Lyle, Isaiah; Macias, Jennifer; *Marshall, Ava; *Mattarazzo, Esmeralda; Mercer, Bryson; *Middlebrook, Heather; *Miller, Ashley; *Miller, Caroline; Miller, Kendall; Moore, Cody; *Myers, Danielle; O’Daniel, Kelsey; Powell, Christian; *Radford, Isaiah; Ravencraft, Ian; Rubio, Elida; *Saddler, Heather; Shearon, Reagan; Skinner, Daniel; Slayton, Danyetta; *Smith, Devarier; *Stevens, Brooklyn; Strickland, Janice; *Towery, Nicolas; *Travis, Charles; Trice, Jerron; Tucker, Ashley; *Turley, Whittany; *Utley, Ashley; *Vazquez, David; *Waddell, Jalisa; Walker, Kusanya
Indianapolis, IN: Garcia, Marisol
La Fayette, KY: Lovato, Vanessa
Lewisburg, KY: *Johnson, Alexandria
Madisonville, KY: *Elkins, Damien; Shaffer, Austin
Oak Grove, KY: Beltran, Lizette; Bumphus, Timothy; Hernandez, Ashley; *James, William; *Porchia, Jacqueline; *Rush, Benjamin; *Smalls, Jessica; Smith, Marlena; Urbanek, Sarah; *Wright, Carla
Pembroke, KY: Baxter, Elizabeth; Hightower, Jenna
Princeton, KY: *Armstrong, Amanda; Brown-Poe, Kimberly; Cotton, William; Fralick, Cole
Russellville, KY: Cunningham, Yasmine
Trenton, KY: *Hampton, Peyton; Wood, Elyse
White Plains, KY: *Oakley, Hagan
Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –
Adams, TN: Hall, Brooke
APO: Hernandez, Giovani
Beaverton, OR: Brice, Stephen
Cadiz, KY: Knight, Jonathon; Oliver, Matthew; Smothers, Don
Clarksville, TN: Bagby, Tabitha; Blair, Davena; *Byer, Kristin; *Caceres. Gabriela; Cordero, Crystal; Cross, Scott; Curry, Crystal; *Flores, Allison; Frost, Rebecca; *Hish, Monica; Holt, Davina; *Jinks, Walter; Jones, Timothy; Keaton, Katie; *Latham, Stacey; Len, Jeannine; Macomber, Melissa; Maxwell, Kimberly; McMahan, Frances; Monteiro, Jonah; *Negron, Latasha; Nyachongi, Olive; Oppongyeboah, Prince; Ospins, Astrid; Pamplin, Courtney; Parish, Brandi; Petrone, Traci; Pressley, Karen; Quesada Hernandez, Eder; *Ramirez, Christopher; Robinson, Jarrit; *Rodriguez, Melissa; Smith, Giavonni; Sosa, Alejandra; Thompson, Lynda; *Todd, Samantha; Tucker, Randy; Wessels, Kaitlyn; Yohe, Caroline; Zumar, Sara
Clifty, KY: McGehee, Laura
Corydon, KY: Webb, Hunter
Crofton, KY: Dargon, Lauren; Rudolph, Christy
Eagle Rock, VA: Brown, Aleixs
Elkton, KY: Campbell, Madison; Davis, Joshua; *Morin, Anthony; Rager, Bethany
Fort Campbell, KY: Allen, Najee; Aziamadi, Fidelia; Brassell, Alina; Crespo, Taryn; *Flynn, Michael; Garcia, Jonas; Hennig, Patricia; *Mejia, Danya; Metz, Michael; Pabon, Andrea; Pineyro, Fernando; *Romero, Andrez; Wisely, Tara
Fort Irwin, CA: Karami, Victoria
Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn
Greenville, KY: Dukes, Thomas; Everett, Justin
Guthrie, KY: Sawyers, Addye
Haslet, TN: Hernandez, Darian
Hopkinsville, KY: *Adams, James; Ancil, Brooke; Crenshaw, Bryonna; Davis, Cearra; Fogle, Courtney; Green, Sherri; Hughes, Jenna; Krause, Matthew; McWaters, Randal; McGhee, Samuel; McPherson, Judy; Mills, Rajah; Peach, Jason; Pennington, Michael; Petersen, Dyllan; *Rassett, Angela; Rodriguez, Daniel; Shelton, Matthew; Stephenson, Stacey; Venditto, Lisette; Wallace, Kelly
Huntingburg, IN: Scherle, Claire
Leakesville, MS: Barnes, Carrie
Lewisburg, KY: Barbee, Christopher; McGhee, Haley; Sears, Rachel;
Madisonville, KY: Bearden, Nicholas
Oak Grove, KY: Blackwood Watson, Sharoll; Dillard, Aisha; Morrison, Ashlie; Walton, Brenna
Pembroke, KY: Toby, Teresa
Princeton, KY: *Kirkevold, Kimberly; *Vinson, Heather
Rex, GA: Speeid, Shantel
Russellville, KY: Gilbert, Destiny; Gilland, Hanna; Heyduck, Makayla
Silver Spring, MD: Ali, Masroor
Stafford, VA: *Loveland, Craig
White Plains, KY: Mccain, Robert
Yelm, WA: Roth, Matthew
About Hopkinsville Community College
For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.
For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.
