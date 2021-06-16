Nashville Sounds lose 9-3 at Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – For the second night in a row, the Nashville Sounds outhit the Gwinnett Stripers but lost, suffering a 9-3 defeat on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. The Sounds have suffered four consecutive losses and have dropped to second place in their division after 22 consecutive days with at least a share of first place.

Each time the Sounds scored, Gwinnett answered in the bottom half. In the top of the first, Jamie Westbrook singled to extend his hitting streak to eight games, and Keston doubled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Then Hernan Perez grounded out to score Westbrook for a quick 1-0 lead, but Gwinnett scored in the bottom of the first against Thomas Jankins and added a run in the second to make it 2-1.

Westbrook, who went 4-for-5, doubled with one out in the fifth and scored on a single by Perez to make it 2-2.

But the Stripers answered again, this time with a two-run homer by Jason Kipnis for a 4-2 game. Gwinnett notched another run in the sixth off Bubba Derby, and after Luke Maile doubled home Zach Green in the eighth, the Stripers pulled away with four unearned runs in the eighth off Miguel Sanchez for the 9-3 final.

Jankins (0-3) suffered the loss, and Chasen Bradford (2-0) got the relief win for Gwinnett (20-18). Westbrook’s four hits tied his career-high, and Green’s three hits matched his season-high. The Sounds (24-13) tied a season-high with 13 runners left on base.

Game 3 of the six-game series is Thursday night at 6:05 CT. Bowden Francis (2-1, 2.12) will start for the Sounds against Kyle Wright (1-2, 4.05) for Gwinnett.

Post-Game Notes

Jamie Westbrook is 17-for-34 (.500) with 10 RBIs in his eight-game hitting streak, and his four-hit game was his second of the season (4-for-4, 5/4 at Toledo)

Keston Hiura went 2-for-5 and is 20-for-41 (.488) during his 12-game hitting streak.

The Sounds’ four-game losing streak equals their longest of the season (6/4-8)

Box Score

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 13 2 Gwinnett 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 4 X 9 7 1

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics