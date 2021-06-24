United States Army Fort Campbell Change of Command Ceremony set for June 28th

Fort Campbell, KY – On June 28th, 2021, United States Army Garrison Fort Campbell will bid farewell to Col. Jeremy D. Bell and welcome Col. Andrew Q. Jordan at 10:00am during a Change of Command ceremony at Wilson Theater, Fort Campbell, KY.

Jordan enlisted in 1995 and served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard while attending Oklahoma State University. In 1998, he graduated from OSU as a Top Ten Graduate and received a commission in the Infantry as a Distinguished Military Graduate.

Colonel Jordan’s first assignment was with the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

His previous assignments include Commander, Bravo Company, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Commander, Group Support Company, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

In his most recent assignment, he served as the U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) Director of Strategy, Plans, and Analysis supporting special operations across the Central Command area of responsibility.

Fort Campbell is the nation’s premier power projection platform. Strategically located on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, the 105,000-acre installation possesses a unique capability to deploy mission-ready contingency forces by air, rail, highway, and inland waterway. Fort Campbell supports the 3rd largest military population in the Army and serves a population of more than 250,000 including active duty Soldiers and their Family members, the civilian workforce, retirees, and their family members.

Outgoing commander Col. Bell’s next assignment will take him to the Pentagon to work for the G-3/5/7, which is responsible for planning, coordinating, synchronizing and executing pre- and post-mobilization training and validation of the Army’s Reserve Component forces in the U.S.

