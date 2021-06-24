Tennessee Department of Education announces $4.5 Million Grow Your Own Grants issued

Creates Pathways to Become a Teacher for Free

Nashville, TN – On Thursday, June 23rd, 2021, the?Tennessee Department of Education announced?$4.5 million in Grow Your Own grants has been awarded to establish partnerships between Educator Preparation Providers (EPPs) and local school districts and create innovative pathways to becoming a teacher in Tennessee for free.

This second round of Grow Your Own grants awards 45 grants of $100,000 each to 13 EPPs in Tennessee to form?or?expand?state-recognized?Grow Your Own partnerships?with more than 50 school districts across the state.

Building upon the momentum of the initial $2 million investment in the initiative, this latest round of grants from the department significantly expands the Grow Your Own program, totaling a $6.5 million investment in 65 partnerships between 14 EPPs and 63 school districts– enabling over 650 future educators to become a Tennessee teacher for free.

“The department is thrilled to see Grow Your Own partnerships flourishing across the state to further boost the state’s teacher talent pipeline to provide all our students with a high-quality education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This investment provides individuals with the opportunity to become a teacher for free and will continue to make Tennessee the best state to become and be a teacher. We are excited to continue to see the success of this program impact the state for years to come.”

The?Grow Your Own competitive?grants are designed to foster?partnerships between EPPs?and districts to provide innovative, no-cost pathways to the teaching profession by increasing EPP enrollment and?growing the?supply of qualified teachers. These?grant?funds?will remove barriers to the teaching profession by providing funds to entirely cover tuition, textbooks, and fees for all selected participants, while providing dual licensure or initial licensure opportunities with an additional endorsement.

2021 Grow Your Own Partnership Competitive Grant Awardees EPP Grant Awardees LEA Partners Austin Peay State University

Cheatham County Schools

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Dickson County Schools

Hickman County Schools

Robertson County School Freed-Hardeman University Fayette County Public Schools Lincoln Memorial University

Alcoa City Schools

Anderson County Schools

Blount County Schools

Campbell County Schools

Clinton City Schools

Hamblen County Schools

Hancock County Schools

Hawkins County Schools

Jefferson County Schools

Lenoir City Schools

Knox County Schools

Monroe County Schools

Oak Ridge Schools Lipscomb University Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Hamilton County Schools

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Williamson County Schools Milligan University Elizabethton City Schools Middle Tennessee State University Murfreesboro City Schools Nashville Teacher Residency Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools Relay Graduate School of Education Tennessee Public Charter School Commission

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Shelby County Schools Tennessee Technological University

Clay County Schools

Dekalb County Schools

Hawkins County Schools

Morgan County Schools

Oneida Special School District

Roane County Schools

Union County Schools Tennessee State University

Bedford County Schools

Cheatham County Schools

Clay County Schools

Decatur County Schools

Fayetteville City Schools

Frayser Community Schools

Germantown Municipal Schools

Greeneville City Schools

Marshall County Schools

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Moore County Schools

Purpose Prep Academy

Rutherford County Schools

Shelby County Schools

Sumner County Schools

Tipton County Schools

Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Tusculum University Greene County Schools

Hawkins County Schools University of Tennessee, Knoxville Blount County Schools

Knox County Schools

Monroe County Schools

Shelby County Schools University of Tennessee at Martin Benton County Schools

Dyer County Schools

Dyersburg City Schools

Haywood County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

McKenzie Special District

Obion County Schools

Paris Special School District

Weakley County Schools

District leaders, education preparation program leaders, and education chairmen for the Tennessee General Assembly commented on the importance of this program and grant funding to further support the teaching profession across the state.

“The Grow Your Own Program provides needed support to build a successful educator workforce focusing on our existing talent pool of future teachers,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey. “These grants will help prepare incredible teachers, strong schools and connected communities. It is a win-win for Tennessee.”

“Grow Your Own builds deliberate pathways from the community to the classroom and from within our classified staff,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, Director of Schools, Hamilton County Schools. “It also creates more access to teaching for candidates with varied experiences and diverse candidates whose perspectives can help our children thrive.”

“Milligan University is pleased to partner with Elizabethton City Schools on the Grow Your Own grant opportunity,” said Dr. Angela Hilton-Prillhart, Associate Dean School of Social Sciences and Education, Milligan University. “It is rewarding to be part of an initiative that will offer scholarships to individuals who are already working with children who want to become teachers.”

“The Grow Your Own program has been incredibly successful by providing additional learning opportunities and advancing career pathways for local candidates to join the teaching profession,” said House Education Instruction Subcommittee Chairman Scott Cepicky. “We are excited to see this program expanding to other Tennessee communities and know they will benefit from these additional resources.”

“We are looking forward to working with Tennessee State University as part of the Grow Your Own Partnership Grant sponsored by the TDOE,” said Dr. John Combs, Director of Schools, Tipton County Schools. “This opportunity will allow us to address areas of need in our district by increasing the availability of certified teachers in special education and ESL, while utilizing our outstanding educational assistants whose goal it is to become teachers for Tipton County Schools.”

The?department’s Grow Your Own initiative seeks to increase access to and success in the teaching profession as part of the Best for All strategic plan, which sets a vision for Tennessee to be the top state to become and remain a teacher and leader.

Funding for the Grow Your Own competitive grant is available through federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.

To read more about our existing Grow Your Own partnerships in Tennessee and to see a full list of Grow Your Own grant awardees, click here.

Sections

Topics