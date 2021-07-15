|
General Motors recalls over 330,000 Vehicles because of possible Short Circuit in Engine Block Heater Cable, Fire Risk
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500 and 2017-2019 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6 liter engine and an optional engine-block heater cord.
The heater cable could short circuit increasing risk of a fire.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V496000
Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC
Components: Equipment
Potential Number of Units Affected: 331,274
Vehicles
Summary
General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and 2017-2019 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6-liter engine and an optional engine-block heater cord.
An electrical short-circuit may occur in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
Remedy
Dealers will disable the block heater, free of charge. GM will provide free replacement block heaters and cords under a separate customer satisfaction campaign. For vehicles previously included in recall 19V-328, the heater cord will be replaced and rerouted, free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 16th, 2021. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020; and GMC customer service at 1.800.462.8782. GM’s number for this recall is 212329840.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov
