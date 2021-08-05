101st Sustainment Brigade return to Fort Campbell, All 101st Airborne Division Units are Home

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), ‘Lifeliners’, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), uncased their unit colors during a ceremony on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, at the Division Parade Field on August 3rd, 2021.

The ceremony marked the end of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield, reintegration back into the Fort Campbell community, and the first time in nearly 20 years all of the Screaming Eagles’ Brigades are and not scheduled to deploy.

“We can’t overstate how thankful we are for the extremely powerful support network here at Fort Campbell led by our families, veterans, community leaders, and regional partners,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, of 101st DSB. “Your unwavering support enabled our Soldiers to focus on the mission and our safe return home.”

The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade provided operational and tactical level sustainment support to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR). The brigade element expertly planned, integrated, and executed sustainment operations providing support throughout the theater as the singular tactical sustainment formation to over 4,200 assigned personnel in 62 units deployed to Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“We are extremely proud of the dedication to mission accomplishment that our Soldiers and families displayed this past year,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, of 101st DSB. “Executing complex military and logistics operations during the most decisive time in the U.S. Central Command’s Area of Responsibility in the past three decades is no easy task.”

Soldiers of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, provided comprehensive operational and tactical sustainment planning and execution of logistics; human resource and finance support; executing theater distribution operations; and coordinating the reception, staging, onward movement, and integration of forces (RSOI) throughout the USCENTCOM AOR.

Elements within the Lifeliners were spread throughout the U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility, participating in training exercises alongside our nation’s partners and allied military forces, and also provided force protection and sustainability throughout the region.

“Our team executed point of need logistics and managed sustainment operations from Afghanistan to the Arabian Peninsula and into the Levant,” said Gilbert, “We further enabled theater security cooperation initiatives and direct support to our interagency and intergovernmental partners all under pandemic conditions.”

The 101st DSB Soldiers directly contributed to the accomplishment of the U.S. Army Central’s (ARCENT) overall mission in support of multiple overseas contingency operations to disrupt and defeat terrorism, respond to Iranian aggression, reassure allies, and strengthen partner capacity throughout the region. The operational environment challenged sustainment operations, requiring the 101st DSB to maintain seamless sustainment across three Combined Joint Operational Areas (CJOA).

Gilbert shared his thoughts on the deployment in an address to attendees.

“If I could choose one word or theme to characterize the deployment, the word would be teamwork,” he said. “We were able to balance operations and individual training throughout the deployment which takes a total team effort; from adaptive and agile leaders to motivated and dedicated Soldiers who really made this mission a total success.”

Despite challenges, the unit remained focused on Soldier development and prioritized readiness, discipline, safety and standards.

The commander also thanked the Soldiers of the brigade.

“Thank you to the Lifeliners Soldiers for your professionalism and engaged leadership which you exhibited every day, no matter the task,” said Gilbert. “I will continue to stress to Soldiers the importance of staying accountable to yourself and others as you enforce high standards and discipline. This is expected from every Air Assault trooper in the 101st Airborne Division. When you want it done, ask the 101!”

