|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Flash Flood Watch Update for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Clarksville-Montgomery County and portions of Middle Tennessee remains in effect from this evening until late Tuesday night.
Flash flooding could be possible tonight across the mid-state region as Tropical Storm Ida turns northeastward and weakens into a Tropical Depression as it approaches Middle Tennessee. During this time period, some storms could bring damaging winds along with isolated tornadoes.
Tropical Depression Ida will move northeastward across the mid-state region Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Flash flooding potential will continue for the mid-state region during this time period.
Total rainfall amounts will range between two to five inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
Tennessee Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
SectionsNews
TopicsBedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Flash Flood Watch, Flash Flooding, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Middle Tennessee, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, tornadoes, Tropical Storm, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, Wilson County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.