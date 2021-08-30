Flash Flood Watch Update for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Clarksville-Montgomery County and portions of Middle Tennessee remains in effect from this evening until late Tuesday night.

Flash flooding could be possible tonight across the mid-state region as Tropical Storm Ida turns northeastward and weakens into a Tropical Depression as it approaches Middle Tennessee. During this time period, some storms could bring damaging winds along with isolated tornadoes.

Tropical Depression Ida will move northeastward across the mid-state region Tuesday into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Flash flooding potential will continue for the mid-state region during this time period.

Total rainfall amounts will range between two to five inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Tennessee Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

