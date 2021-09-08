City of Clarksville names Lisa Canfield City Clerk

Clarksville, TN – After considering and interviewing several applicants, Lisa Canfield has been named the City Clerk for the City of Clarksville. Canfield was selected and put forth for Council confirmation by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. She was confirmed by the Council during a called special session Council meeting on September 7th, 2021.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Canfield as our new City Clerk,” Mayor Pitts said. “Lisa has served our city well for the past two years in her current role in the Mayor’s Office and although I hate to lose her from my own staff, her knowledge and skills will best serve our city in the role of City Clerk.”

“She has over two and a half decades of experience supporting high-level executives and local government officials and there’s not a shadow of a doubt that she is best suited to fill the shoes of Sylvia Skinner, our outgoing City Clerk,” stated Mayor Pitts.

Canfield has served as an Administrative Support Specialist for City Chief of Staff James Halford and provided assistance to the Mayor’s Office staff since November of 2019. She previously served as an Executive Assistant to a City Councilmember and his Chief of Staff at the City of Sacramento from 2018-2019, served as an Executive Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees at Jesuit High School – a regional, premier all-boys Catholic school from 2010-2018, and served as an Administrative Assistant to the City Manager, City Council, Mayor, and Chief Building Official at the City of Rancho Cordova from 2006-2010.

Canfield holds a certificate in Legal Secretarial Studies from Barclay College in Sacramento, CA., and is currently working on her designation as a Certified Municipal Clerk.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Mayor Pitts and confirmed by the City Council to be the City of Clarksville’s next City Clerk,” Canfield said. “I look forward to learning from Sylvia Skinner as I transition into the role and I look forward to working alongside the Mayor and City Council members.”

Canfield has been training as City Clerk Sylvia Skinner’s backup for the previous three months attending Council meetings, compiling and posting agendas, and serving in other administrative capacities.

The City Clerk leads the City’s legislative department and serves as the direct liaison between the Mayor, City Council, and City Attorney for all legislative business maintaining the City Charter and Code, managing the agenda for City Council and committee meetings, and recording and transcribing all City Council meetings.

Sylvia Skinner, the outgoing City Clerk, announced her retirement on August 9th, 2021 after serving the City for more than 35 years, 30 of which were as City Clerk. She will formally retire on September 30th.

Canfield will be sworn in on October 1st by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.