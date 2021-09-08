Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce Shinhung Global USA Inc. to Expand Operations in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Shinhung Global USA Inc. officials announced today that the South Korean-based logistics company will invest $10 million to expand its operations by building a new distribution facility in Clarksville.

The project will create 83 new jobs in Montgomery County.

As a major supplier for LG Electronics USA, the expansion will put the newest portion of the company in close proximity to LG’s appliance manufacturing facility.

Shinhung’s Clarksville location represents the company’s sole U.S. operations. This expansion takes place only three years after locating in Clarksville and will continue to grow Shinhung’s international operations in third-party logistics, global sourcing, forwarding, and vendor-managed inventory.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $808 million in capital investment.

Quotes

“The decision by Shinhung Global USA Inc. to expand in Montgomery County underscores our state’s proven reputation as a global leader in the manufacturing industry. Since relocating to Clarksville just three years ago, Shinhung has experienced remarkable growth. I am grateful they continue to expand their workforce and invest in Tennessee.” – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

“The transportation, logistics, and distribution industry in Northern Middle Tennessee is booming. This year alone, companies have committed to creating approximately 2,000 new jobs while investing $185 million in the region. Shinhung Global USA has been a great partner to Montgomery County and has contributed to the $545 million invested in Tennessee by Korean companies since 2016. We are proud to work alongside this company as it expands its international footprint in Clarksville.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Since establishing our company in Tennessee in 2018, there have been many experiences that helped us decide to invest and move forward in building our own warehouse. We are excited to expand in both the state and Clarksville, and we really appreciate the help that this state, the Clarksville Industrial Development Board, and LG Electronics have provided to us as we expand our business. We hope to continue to be a valuable partner to Tennessee and the U.S.” – Yu Sung Park, president, Shinhung Global USA Inc.

“Welcome to our latest South Korean Company, Shinhung Global USA Inc. Their presence in the Montgomery County Industrial Park will be an important and added benefit in providing logistics and distribution services to LG as they continue producing the No. 1 consumer rated top-load washers in the United States. Shinhung Global USA Inc.’s presence in our community helps us grow and diversify our population and our job opportunities. We wish them great success at their new 42-acre site.” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett

“Shinhung Global USA is another example of our recruitment success breeding more success. Shinhung, which is an importer of industrial supplies, is a great addition to our industrial sector that, in this case, is growing to serve the needs of LG, one of the important international companies that have decided to bring major operations to Clarksville. We welcome Shinhung to our community.” – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Shinhung Global USA Inc. on its decision to expand operations in Clarksville. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council to celebrate Shinhung Global’s continued commitment to growth in the Valley.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“This is great news for Clarksville’s economy. Shinhung Global USA Inc. expanding after only three years in Clarksville is a testament to not only the strength of the company but also the business-friendly economy in Montgomery County. Congratulations to Shinhung on their expansion, and I look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.” – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“This expansion signifies a milestone for our business community and for Shinhung Global who are known for their innovation in making products that help to meet the needs of consumers. I congratulate Shinhung Global and their employees for their remarkable success.” – Representative Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

