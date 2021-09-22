Senator Marsha Blackburn Pushes Big Tech For Answers On Their Predatory Privacy Practices

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) questioned Big Tech’s invasive practices during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Facebook’s Practices Prioritize Profit Above Children’s Wellbeing

“When we talk to teachers, to parents, to pediatricians, to psychologists, and when we look at the data that you have collected from teens and the changes they have recommended that you make to your platform, it’s like you’re turning a blind eye to that because you’re chasing a dollar… The decision-making that you are exercising shows that you’re making decisions that allow you to be more profitable, not that you’re making decisions that are based on the welfare of that child. So why do you collect so much data on your users if you do not use it to improve the user experience?”

Facebook Failed To Disclose Their Invasive Data Collection To Parents

“I have grandchildren. I have two grandsons and a granddaughter. My grandsons are 12 and 13, and my granddaughter is a year old. I tell my grandsons all the time, they cannot trust you all with their information. I think what you have done to a lot of these children is inexcusable. I think the fact that you collect this data, you monetize that data, you benefit from that data, and then knowing you have this data, don’t you think parents would have liked to have known that this was taking place on your site? I do. And I think it is unfortunate that you all have hesitated to answer the questions that Senator Blumenthal and I have.”

