Nashville Sounds take down Columbus Clippers, 8-1

Nashville, TN – Nashville Sounds starting pitcher Colin Rea worked a quality start and Mario Felciano crushed a three-run homer to lead the Sounds to an 8-1 victory over the Columbus Clippers Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Rea pitched six innings, allowed just one run and struck out eight.

The Sounds got on the board in the third inning. Brice Turang led off with a single and later came in to score on a passed ball, giving the Sounds a 1-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Mario Feliciano singled and scored on a groundout from Dustin Peterson to make it 2-0, Nashville.

Columbus put a run on the board in the sixth to cut the lead to 2-1. But the Sounds responded on a run-scoring single from Jamie Westbrook and Dustin Peterson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to extend the Nashville lead to 4-1.

Feliciano put the game away in the seventh as he crushed a three-run home run to put the Sounds up 7-1. In the eighth, Nashville added an insurance run on a single from Tim Lopes to make it 8-1, Sounds.

Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 0.95) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Heath Fillmyer (3-7, 6.88) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has won five of their last six games and six of their last eight at home.

Colin Rea is 4-0 with a 0.93 ERA (3 ER/29.0 IP) in his last five starts…has won his last four starts.

The Sounds are now 2-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record with several other teams.

Mario Felciano homered for the first time since August 11th at Louisville…had a season-high three RBI.

Box Score

Columbus 1, Nashville 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 0 Nashville 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 1 X 8 9 1