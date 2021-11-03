Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Veterans Day holiday hours

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday, Thursday, November 11th, 2021, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and COVID clinic, triage line, and vaccine site will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

BACH services offered, Friday, November 12th (Fort Campbell training holiday)

On Fort Campbell’s training holiday Friday, November 12th, BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, which are the hospital’s primary care services, and the COVID testing and evaluation sites will remain open to care for patients with scheduled appointments.

Women’s Health, Adult and Child and Family Behavioral Health, Family Advocacy, Orthopedics, and Occupational and Physical Therapy will also provide care to patients with scheduled appointments and emergency walk-in services Friday, November 12th.

The COVID vaccine clinic, specialty, and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, November 12th, and be closed. Specialty and surgical services will support emergency care needs.

BACH Pharmacies will operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. LaPointe and Byrd Pharmacies will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm, the Town Center Pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 5:00pm and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy will open from 8:00am to 3:45pm Friday, November 12th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm November 13th.

BACH Service Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Holiday Friday, Nov. 12 DONSA Saturday, Nov. 13 Sunday, Nov. 14 Soldier and Patient- Centered Medical Homes Closed Open (scheduled appointments only) Closed Closed

Women’s Health Closed Open (scheduled appointments only) Closed Closed Adult Behavioral and Child and Family Behavioral Health, & FAP Closed Open (scheduled appointments and emergency walk-in services) Closed Closed COVID Triage and Evaluation Closed Open (scheduled appointments only) Open 8 – 11:45 a.m. Open 8 – 11:45 a.m. COVID Vaccine Clinic Closed Closed Closed Closed Byrd Pharmacy Closed Open 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Closed LaPointe Pharmacy Closed Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Closed Main Pharmacy Closed Open for patients w/appointments within the hospital 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Closed Occupational and Physical Therapy Closed Open Closed Closed Screaming Eagle Medical Home Closed Open 8 a.m. – 3:45p.m. Closed Closed Town Center Pharmacy Closed Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed

COVID-19 Services available Veterans’ Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, from 8:00am to 3:45pm, Monday – Friday and 8:00am to 11:45am, Saturday and Sunday. After hours and on federal holidays beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911. COVID-19 symptoms may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

Patients may book or cancel appointments and securely access their health record information through www.tricareonline.com 24/7. With TRICARE® Online Patient Portal patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email their care team through secure messaging, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator. You may also cancel primary care appointments after hours by calling 270.798.VOID (8643).

All BACH services will resume normal hours Monday, November 15th.