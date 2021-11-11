58.3 F
Creamy, Cheesy, Scalloped Sweet Potatoes, a Sweet and Savory Side

Cooking CornerMerced, CA – Here’s a delicious twist on an old favorite: creamy, cheesy, scalloped sweet potatoes, an easy-to-make casserole that will wow everyone at the table.

High in fiber and loaded with vitamins and minerals, California sweet potatoes add just a hint of sweetness to this rich and savory dish. Serve it next to your Easter ham, your Thanksgiving turkey, or with a store-bought roasted chicken on a regular old Wednesday night.

Deliciously indulgent, it’ll be your new favorite side dish.


Serves 8 to 10

  • 1½ pounds each orange-fleshed and yellow/white-fleshed sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼-inch-thick slices, divided
  • 2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese, divided
  • 2½ cups heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 ½ teaspoons each salt and pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon each garlic and onion powder

Preheat oven to 400° F. Oil 9-by-13-inch baking pan or 2½- to 3-quart casserole dish. Layer half of sweet potatoes in the dish, mixing colors. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Add remaining sweet potatoes and set them aside.

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine cream with herbs and spices. Cook until bubbles appear at the edges of the saucepan. Pour cream mixture over sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, cover loosely and bake until almost tender, about 45 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until tender, about 15 minutes.

For more recipes, nutritional info and tips, go to www.casweetpotatoes.com.

