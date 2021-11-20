Last Meeting Between Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans

Nashville, TN – In Week 17 of the 2020 season, the Titans traveled to Houston for the regular-season finale. RB Derrick Henry surpassed 2,000 rushing yards on the season and helped Tennessee clinch the AFC South title after defeating the Texans by a score of 41-38.

Tennessee got on the board first after capitalizing on a turnover as DB Amani Hooker picked off Texans QB Deshaun Watson to give the Titans possession at the Houston 31-yard line.

Rookie K Sam Sloman converted a 47-yard field goal to make it 3-0. On the following Houston possession, Watson led the Texans on a 72-yard scoring drive that saw Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn convert a 24-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

On the first play of the second quarter, Henry took the handoff and raced 52 yards into the end zone for a touchdown as Tennessee pulled ahead, 10-3. On the ensuing Texans possession, Watson was sacked twice in the red zone, first by OLB Brooks Reed and second by OLB Harold Landry III, as the Texans were forced to settle for another field goal to make it 10-6.

Tennessee regained possession and immediately responded as Tannehill connected with WR A.J. Brown for a four-yard touchdown to make it 17-6 Titans. On the ensuing drive, the Texans were held to their third field goal of the day as Fairbairn kicked a 28-yarder to make it 17-9 heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw five combined touchdowns by the Titans and Texans. Tennessee opened up the second half with the ball and increased the lead to 24-9 as Henry scored on a six-yard rushing touchdown. As the Texans got the ball back, Watson connected with Texans WR Brandin Cooks for a 38-yard touchdown. However, the extra point attempt was no good as Houston inched closer, 24-15.

Next, the Titans put together a 77-yard scoring drive with help from a 45-yard rush by Henry, before Tannehill took the ball into the end zone himself for a five-yard touchdown. Tennessee extended the lead, 31-15. Houston then added a touchdown of their own on a three-play scoring drive. Texans RB David Johnson rushed twice for 45 yards before Watson connected with Cooks for a 20-yard touchdown. Houston elected to go for a two-point conversion, but the pass failed, 31-21.

On the following Tennessee possession, Texans ILB Zach Cunningham forced Henry to fumble and the ball was recovered by Texans DE Carlos Watkins. Houston began their drive at the Tennessee 28-yard line and Johnson scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 31-28 game.

Houston took a 35-31 lead in the fourth quarter as Watson threw a seven-yard touchdown to Texans TE Pharaoh Brown. Trailing by four points, the Titans then compiled a season-long 19-play scoring drive that took 8:32 off the clock and included four third-down conversions culminating in a five-yard rushing score by Tannehill.

Tennessee retook the lead, 38-35. However, Houston took possession back with 1:38 remaining in regulation and Watson tossed a 32-yard pass to Johnson to get the Texans down the field. Fairbairn converted a 51-yard field goal to tie the game 38-38 with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

Down by three points, the Titans offense took the field and Tannehill quickly threw a field-flipping 52-yard pass to Brown. Then, Sloman’s 37-yard game-winning field goal attempt bounced off of the upright and through as time expired to give Tennessee a 41-38 win and the AFC South title.

Box Score

2020 Week 17: Titans 41, Texans 38

Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 | 3:25pm CT | NRG Stadium