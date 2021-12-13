Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with Injuries on Madison Street, Denny Road at Burger King

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street at Denny Road in front of Burger King.

At approximately 6:50pm, a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Madison Street and hit another vehicle head-on.

Eastbound lanes of Madison Street are shut down and one lane westbound is shut down. This is causing major traffic congestion and the Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The status of those injured is unknown at this time, but one individual is being life-flighted to Nashville and another driver is being driven to Skyline Medical Center.

Investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are enroute to work the crash.

There is no other information available for release at this time.