Clarksville Police Department reports Bomb Threat phoned in to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently responding to Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for a bomb threat that was phoned in from an anonymous caller.

The call came in at approximately 3:25pm from what sounded like a young male teenager, but no specific location was given.

Walmart management made the decision to evacuate the building and the Clarksville Police Department is there to assist them in whatever capacity they request.



At this time an explosive device has not been located.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until this situation can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this