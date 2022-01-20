23.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Bomb Threat phoned in to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Bomb Threat phoned in to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently responding to Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for a bomb threat that was phoned in from an anonymous caller.

The call came in at approximately 3:25pm from what sounded like a young male teenager, but no specific location was given.

Walmart management made the decision to evacuate the building and the Clarksville Police Department is there to assist them in whatever capacity they request.
 
At this time an explosive device has not been located.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until this situation can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this

Previous articleClarksville Parking Commission to hold Town Hall about Downtown Parking, February 2nd
Next articleAustin Peay State University Track to take part in Vanderbilt Invitational
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online