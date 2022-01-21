24.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 21, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department has shutdown Alfred Thun Road due to Natural Gas Leak

By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has Alfred Thun Road completely shut down, between the entrance to Sam’s Club and Hutson, Inc (John Deere).

At approximately 06:10am, someone reported a loud hissing noise and a strong odor of rotten eggs coming from behind the Gateway Vanderbilt Radiation Clinic, 375 Alfred Thun Road.

CPD, Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) is on the scene along with the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) and until they can repair the gas line or get it turned off, no traffic will be allowed down Alfred Thun.
 
Clarksville Police are asking the public to avoid the area and anyone needing to travel down Alfred Thun from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will need to find an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
 
There is no other information available for release at this time.

News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
