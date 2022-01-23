Clarksville Police Department releases update on Waffle House Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) says the scene around the Waffle House at 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard has been cleared and the roadway is back open.

There were several people injured during this shooting, some of them were hit by shards of glass. It appears that all of the shootings took place outside the business and all of the gunshot wound victims were outside the Waffle House and in the parking lot or parking lot area.

The person that was life-flighted is reported in critical but stable condition. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.