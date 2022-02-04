Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf picked Third in OVC Preseason Poll

Brentwood, TN – After the best fall season in program history, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team received a single first-place vote and was picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Preseason Poll, the league announced Friday.

The Governors, with 28 points in the predicted order of finish, were tabbed to finish behind preseason-favorite Murray State, which received five first-place votes and 34 points, and Belmont, which received one first-place vote and 30 points, from the OVC’s head coaches.



Morehead State (34 points), Tennessee Tech (18 points), Eastern Illinois (10 points) and Tennessee State (7 points) rounded out the remainder of the women’s golf preseason poll.



“After a very successful fall semester, we are looking forward to a competitive spring,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We will continue to works towards our ultimate goal of winning a conference championship.”

Austin Peay State University won a pair of tournaments during the fall campaign, starting with the program’s first-ever three-round tournament victory at the Butler Fall Invitational in Indianapolis. The Govs shot an 878 as a team to beat Belmont by two strokes and win the event at Highland Country Club.

At the Butler Fall Invitational, freshman Erica Scutt posted a second-place finish with a 210-tournament total. Scutt’s second-place finish was the best by a Governors’ golfer since Reagan Green’s runner-up finish at the 2018 Citrus Classic. Her 210 score was the second-best aggregate in program history, only two shots behind Taylor Dedmen’s 208 at the 2019 Spring Break Shootout.

APSU won their second event at Tennessee State’s Town & Country Invitational, where they ran away from Belmont to post an 18-stroke victory at McCabe Golf Course in Nashville. Freshman Kaley Campbell and Scutt fired even-par 144’s to finish the tournament tied for second, while redshirt junior Shelby Darnell added a two-over 146 to finish in fourth place.

Overall, Austin Peay State University finished the five-tournament fall slate with four-straight top-five finishes and 11 total individual top-ten finishes.

The Governors will kick off spring portion of the 2021-22 season when they play at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, March 7th-8th, hosted by The Citadel in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO).