Austin Peay State University Football to begin first spring practice with coach Scotty Walden

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University head football coach Scotty Walden has coached two seasons at APSU but never has been able to lead his team through a true spring practice – that changes when the Governors kick off spring practice Monday.

Austin Peay State University’s four-week spring slate consists of 15 practices, including two scrimmages and the spring game. The Governors’ spring game will be played Saturday, April 9th at Fort Campbell High School’s Fryar Stadium in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



The spring game will be open to anyone on Fort Campbell Army base or anyone who can gain access to the base, but due to renovations happening at Fortera Stadium, all on-campus practices will be closed to the public. The other two spring scrimmages will be open to the public and the locations will be announced at a later date.



After arriving in Clarksville in November 2020, Walden had just under four months to prepare his team for the spring 2021 football season. Walden led the Governors to a 4-2 record and ended the season with back-to-back wins against No. 7 Jacksonville State and No. 13 Murray State.



After the spring football season, Walden navigated a shortened offseason before leading his team to a 6-5 record during the traditional fall 2021 season. The APSU Govs opened the season with a 30-20 win over No. 18 Chattanooga, before going on to post a 4-2 record and a second-place finish in their final Ohio Valley Conference season. Walden and the Governors closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak.



Also during the 2021 season, a program-record 14 Governors earned First or Season Team All-OVC honors, with a record-tying seven student-athletes earning First Team All-OVC recognition. Six of the Govs earning All-OVC honors were underclassmen.

After the spring season ends, the Austin Peay State University football team will get back together when players report to fall camp, July 29th. The Governors then kick off the 2022 football season when they take on Western Kentucky, August 27th, at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs open their home slate against Presbyterian, on September 3rd, and begin the first-ever ASUN Conference football season when welcoming Eastern Kentucky, September 24th, to Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University football season ticket information for the 2022 season will be made available later in March. Game times and full broadcast information will be available at a later date. To keep up with everything Governors football this offseason and during the season, follow along on Twitter (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.