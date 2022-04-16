Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball defeats UT Martin at Govs Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up a perfect weekend at the Govs Beach Bash and improved to 8-0 at home this season with a 3-2 win over UT Martin, Saturday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay (15-9) and UT Martin (12-6) were scheduled to play two matches on the final day of the Govs Beach Bash, but with a conference match between the two already slated for 10:30 a.m., Friday, both sides agreed not to play the second match.

The Governors jumped out front for the third time this weekend with Elizabeth Wheat and Karli Graham scoring the match’s first point with a two-set win on the No. 5 line. Wheat and Graham won the first set by 10 points, before taking a 23-21 decision in the second set.



The extension match was the next to go final and Austin Peay State University’s Erin Eisenhart and Jaida Clark picked up a three-set victory.



The Skyhawks were able to tie the match when Addison Conley and Kayla Carrell beat Janvier Buggs and Caroline Waite in three sets in the No. 4 match. Waite and Buggs won the first set, 21-13, but the UT Martin duo rallied to claim the point with wins in the second and third sets.



Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell put APSU back in front when they picked up their 16th victory of the season in the No. 2 match. But the Skyhawks tied the match again when Logan Wallick and Haleigh Paulino knock off Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring in two sets on the No. 3 line.



With the score tied 2-2 and just one match left on the sand, Austin Peay State University’s top duo of Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead took care of business with a two-set win in the No. 1 match. Bullington and Mead beat Karen Scanlon and Dylan Mott 21-14 in the first set before taking the second set, 21-19, to claim their team-leading 17th win of the season.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will wrap up the regular season when it hosts the OVC Weekend at APSU, April 22nd-23rd, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville.

APSU Govs Beach Bash Day Two Results

Austin Peay def. UT Martin, 3-2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Karen Scanlon/Dylan Mott (UTM) 21-14, 21-19

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Hannah Phillips/Kambree Lucas (UTM) 21-15, 21-18

3. Logan Wallick/Haeleigh Paulino (UTM) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 21-19, 21-13

4. Addison Conley/Kayla Carrell (UTM) def. Janvier Buggs/Caroline Waite 13-21, 21-18, 15-8

5. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham def. Brooke Kuball/Addy Vaughn (UTM) 21-11, 23-21

Ext. Erin Eisenhart/Jaida Clark def. Audrey Haworth/Mary Leslie Cranford (UTM) 21-14, 14-21, 15-11