Montgomery County Recreation receives $500,000 grant from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for Montgomery County for the construction of two restroom facilities in Rotary Park.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”



One of the restroom facilities will be located off the first parking lot near the Rotary Park Drive entrance and will measure approximately 990 square feet under roof. The other will be next to the parking lot of the old E. Old Ashland City Road park entrance and will measure approximately 860 square feet under roof. Both will be built to meet all ADA requirements and tie into existing ADA parking.



“Rotary Park is an integral part of the community in Clarksville,” said Senator Bill Powers, R-Clarksville. “These new restroom facilities will be a useful improvement to the park and significant benefit to the community. I appreciate the local officials who submitted a successful application for this grant.”



“I am excited that this significant funding will go towards improving Rotary Park in Montgomery County,” said Representative Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville. “These additions will help better serve all of those who visit this beautiful 111-acre recreation area. I congratulate everyone involved in securing this grant and look forward to the completion of this project.”



The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.



The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.

