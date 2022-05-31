Hopkinsville Community College receives grant for Summer Bridge Program to assist High School Students

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is one of 25 colleges across Kentucky that was awarded grant funds by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) for a Summer Bridge Program that will focus on college preparation and retention for recent high school graduates.

According to HCC Coordinator of Career & Transfer Services Kanya Allen, HCC’s Pathfinder Summer Bridge Program will assist students who graduated from high school in 2022 and reside in the college’s service area.

[32left]The free, 4-week program will begin on July 11th, run through August 4th, and meet Monday – Thursday, 10:00am – 2:00pm. Students will earn three (3) transferable credit hours for completion of the accelerated Freshman Year Experience (FYE) FYE 105 and receive additional instruction in readiness for college.



Participants will also receive a complimentary lunch daily, a $250.00 Textbook Scholarship for up to four semesters and a laptop computer that they are eligible to keep by meeting minimum requirements.



Only 20 students will be selected to participate in the program, which will feature peer mentors to assist students to navigate the coursework this summer and meet with students throughout the upcoming fall semester.



“We are hoping to build relationships with these students and provide a support structure to help ensure their success,” stated Ms. Allen. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students who are planning to begin at HCC this August. This 4-week program will allow them to become familiar with campus, services, resources as well as college staff and faculty,” continued Allen.



Students must complete a simple online application by June 24th to be considered for the program. Additional questions may be directed to Kanya Allen at *protected email* or 270.707.3827.

