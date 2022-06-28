City of Clarksville urges caution with Fireworks during Dry Spell

Clarksville, TN – With recent record-setting temperatures, and rainfall below average for the month of June, City of Clarksville officials are encouraging the public to use an abundance of caution during the 4th of July holiday.

According to Weather.com, Clarksville is trending above the historical high-temperature average of 87 degrees Fahrenheit for the month of June and saw a high temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit on two separate days last week.

In addition, Clarksville has only seen 1.06 inches of precipitation through the month of June while the historical monthly average for precipitation is 4.65 inches.

Freddie Montgomery Jr, Fire Chief for Clarksville Fire Rescue, says the conditions can be hazardous.

“We are always emphasizing the dangers of fireworks, but particularly this year with the extreme weather we’ve seen this month,” said Montgomery. “We are asking everyone to be mindful of the dry conditions and follow the proper guidelines to stay safe during the holiday.”

In Clarksville, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may only be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the City Corporate Limits from July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Except for City conducted or sponsored events, it is unlawful for any person, organization, group, or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot or set off any type of fireworks from within any City park, recreational facility, or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under 16 to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the City Limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least 18.

Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person may ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw any articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle, or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

Finally, the use of sky lanterns is prohibited. State law defines sky lanterns as special fireworks that can only be purchased and used by individuals with a professional license (such as a certified flame effect operator, certified outdoor display operator, or certified proximate pyrotechnic operator).

Safety Tips

Clarksville Fire Rescue offers these safety tips for fireworks:

Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. Pets are more sensitive to loud noise, flashing lights, and strong smells.

Remain mindful of veterans and others who may experience anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder around fireworks.

Know your fireworks, read the labels and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, cars, or other potential hazards. Keep away from dry grass, brush, leaves, and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Soak the firework in a bucket of water overnight to ensure proper safety.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard, so wet them down and place them in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers, they can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees.

Any citizen who witnesses fireworks used illegally or outside the permitted time should dial 9-1-1.

Independence Day Celebration

The City of Clarksville will present its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd at Liberty Park. The event will be free and open to the public. The park will open at 5:00pm with activities and music beginning at 6:00pm.

There will be public parking with Clarksville Transit Service shuttles from several nearby locations to include: Big Lots, the CMCSS South Bldg (formerly Jostens), Cumberland Garage/Commerce St. (across from jail). Shuttle services will begin at 5:00pm from the parking lots to Liberty Park.

The evening will conclude with the fireworks show at 9:10pm. Shuttle service from Liberty Park to off-site parking lots will begin immediately after the fireworks show ends.

For more information visit https://www.cityofclarksville.com/666/Independence-Day-Celebration.