TBI Releases 2021 ‘Crime In Tennessee’ Publication

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its 2021 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s findings:

A total of 502,706 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2021, decreasing 1.38% from 2020.

132,253 Group A arrests were made in 2021, of which 7.65% were juveniles.

The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,207.

There was a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, an increase of 3.03% from 2020.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

The full report is now available on TBI’s website.