News

Clarksville Police Department reports Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to be closed Sunday for Crash Investigation

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, from 7:00am–7:45am (or until complete), the Clarksville Police Department’s (CPD) traffic unit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and the Clarksville Street Department will intermittently close the entire roadway of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard between Holiday Drive and Morris Road for brief periods.

During this brief closure, a drone will be used to obtain an overhead digital scan of the roadway for forensic purposes. No traffic will be permitted to enter or exit the parking lots of the businesses within the sections of the roadway being scanned until complete.

The Clarksville Police Department apologies in advance for any inconvenience that this may cause. These scans/photographs are necessary for ongoing crash and traffic investigations.
 
Additionally, these scans will assist in determining ways to mitigate contributing factors and reduce the likelihood of serious injury or fatal crashes in the future.
 
This time frame was selected to minimize the inconvenience to the business owners as well as the public at large. Motorists can expect brief delays in both northbound and southbound traffic but will have alternate routes available and officers will be present to direct traffic.

