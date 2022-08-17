Tennessee Titans play preseason game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium, Saturday

Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Saturday, August 20th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: WKRN/NFLN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (0-1) will spend extended time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) in the coming days, capping the week with a preseason contest at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th at 6:00pm CT.

First, the Titans will host the Buccaneers for joint practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Thursday, August 18th. Practice begins at 9:30am and is closed to the general public.

This is the second consecutive year in which the Titans and Buccaneers have scheduled practices with each other prior to a preseason game, and it marks the third time in a five-year span they have done so. The Titans hosted the festivities in 2018, and in 2021, they combined for two practices in Tampa leading up to their preseason clash at Raymond James Stadium.



After the Buccaneers visit, the Arizona Cardinals arrive in Tennessee to follow a similar itinerary. The Titans will host the Cardinals for joint workouts on August 24th and 25th, followed by the third and final matchup of the preseason on August 27th.



The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. Additionally, NFL Network will carry the broadcast live to a national audience.



During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.



Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel’s fifth preseason as Titans head coach began last week at Baltimore. With many of each teams’ starters sitting out, the Titans built a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. However, the Ravens kept the Titans off the scoreboard for the rest of the evening and prevailed by a final score of 23-10.

Titans rookie Malik Willis started at quarterback with Titans starter Ryan Tannehill out of the lineup. The third-rounder from Liberty passed for 107 yards, and he rushed for 38 yards and a seven-yard touchdown.

In all, eight of the Titans’ nine draft picks played at Baltimore. The only member of the class who did not see action was second-round cornerback Roger McCreary. First-round wide receiver Treylon Burks debuted with one rushing attempt for four yards.

Titans rookies and veterans face three rounds of looming roster cuts as the September 11th opener against the New York Giants draws nearer. Executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson will oversee the reduction of the 90-man training camp roster to a league-mandated maximum of 85 players by 3:00pm CT on Tuesday, August 16th. The roster needs to be trimmed to 80 players by Aug. 23 and finally to 53 players by August 30th.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles enters his first season as Tampa Bay’s head coach following three campaigns as the team’s defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians, who transitioned from head coach to senior football consultant during the 2022 offseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady is back in his third year with the Buccaneers and in his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP played with Vrabel at the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008. They earned Super Bowl titles together in 2001, 2003 and 2004.