News

101st Airborne Division Veterans talk about Desert Storm

By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – In August 1990, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

During the Liberation of Kuwait, the Division fired the first shots of the air war and conducted the longest and largest air assault operations to date, securing Iraqi territory in the Euphrates River Valley.

With the announcement of the Safwan cease-fire in February 1991, the 101st began redeployment preparations. By May 1991, the Screaming Eagles were home.

