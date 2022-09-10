Clarksville Police Department responds to Semi-Tractor-Trailer Causing Damage to Multiple Vehicles

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 5:54pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a semi-tractor trailer driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hitting several vehicles causing damage.

Several Clarksville Police Department officers and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) pursued the vehicle attempting to get the driver to stop. The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Fort Campbell Boulevard.

He then turned south onto Fort Campbell Boulevard and then right at Lafayette Road and continued to the Purple Heart Parkway. He then turned north onto Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) and continued north into Kentucky.

Once in Kentucky agencies took over the pursuit. The pursuit ended near the Oak Grove Walmart when the semi-driver exited his vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.



Officers and deputies worked together to block off intersections to minimize the damage to citizens. At this time, multiple crashes have been reported but no reports of any life-threatening injuries.



Due to the seriousness of the situation, the Clarkville Police Department will assign a detective to investigate this case and all reports will be funneled to the District 1 Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect was taken into custody in Kentucky and CPD will work on getting him extradited to Tennessee.



This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.