An Evening With the Artist: Clarksville Photographer Tony Centonze to display photos from Italy, Greece, Turkey this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Ken and Melody Shipley, owners of River City Clay on Franklin Street will be hosting An Evening with the Artist, featuring the photography of Tony Centonze, on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

The event is a fundraiser for Empty Bowls, an organization that donates to Loaves and Fishes, Urban Ministries, and The Food Initiative, supporting their efforts to fight hunger, locally.

Centonze recently traveled to Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, and other locations in Greece, as well as Rome, Venice, Sicily, Naples, and the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and the ancient city of Ephesus, Turkey. He will be sharing hundreds of images that reflect the beauty, culture, and history of the area.

Images will be presented in a digital slideshow. Printed images and framed pieces will be hung throughout the Shipleys’ store/studio.

“I love to travel,” Centonze said. “I’ve been lucky enough to visit about 45 countries so far, and I’m always ready to start my next adventure. I’m so grateful to Ken and Melody for teaming up with me on this fundraiser. I think it’s going to be a fun way to share my images, and raise money for a great organization.”

“I want to thank everyone who has purchased tickets, and all who have donated time, effort, money, and other resources to make this happen. I’m really excited to share this evening with my friends and family,” stated Centonze.

Blue Cord Realty and Appleton Harley-Davidson are sponsoring the event. Yada on Franklin and Nicoletta’s Catering are providing an assortment of sweet and savory Italian finger-foods, and Bill’s Package Store has donated wine for the evening’s festivities.

There will also be homemade gelato and other Italian surprises. Local singer/guitarist Jimmy Johnson will be providing live music, and several donated items will be available in a silent auction.

Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased through EventBrite, or at the door. River City Clay is located at 115 Franklin Street.

Tickets

The show will continue to hang through December and will be River City Clay’s foray into Downtown Clarksville’s monthly First Thursday Artwalk.