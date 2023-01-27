APSU Women’s Basketball welcomes Queens to the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (11-7 | 5-2 ASUN) vs. Queens (7-12 | 2-7 ASUN)

Saturday, January 28th, 2023 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After having a five-game winning streak come to an end, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team looks to bounce back in its Saturday contest against Queens in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay (11-7, 6-2 ASUN) is third in the ASUN Conference contest after its loss to Liberty, Thursday, while Queens (7-12, 2-6 ASUN) is 12th following a 79-68 loss to Lipscomb.

The Governors look for their sixth win in the confines of the Dunn Center this season in their second meeting with the Royals. The ASUN Conference’s newest members, Austin Peay State University and Queens opened their conference slates against one another, on January 1st, with the Govs coming away with a 62-43 win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Saturday’s game also is “Faculty and Staff Day.” All APSU faculty and staff get in for free, while their families can get in for half off by using the code “staff23” here.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Alex Gould (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University concludes the first half of ASUN Conference action in Saturday’s game against the Royals.

Austin Peay State University defeated Queens, 71-66, on January 2nd in the only other meeting between the two teams.

APSU shot 60.6 percent from the field in its January 2nd win against the Royals – its highest mark in the digital record-keeping era.

Queens’ roster features a pair of former Governors in Kasey Kidwell and Kamia Ward. Kidwell played for APSU for four seasons while Ward played for two.

Austin Peay State University is 3-3 this season and10-7 under second-year head coach Brittany Young following a loss.

Shamarre Hale earned her second-straight ASUN Newcomer of the Week award, Monday, after averaging 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in last week’s wins. Hale scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Thursday’s loss.

The APSU Govs are currently on pace to set the program record in a quartet of defensive statistics, including scoring defense (56.4), rebound defense (32.02 field-goal percentage defense (.385), and three-point defense (.262). The Govs’ scoring defense leads the ASUN and is 30th nationally this season.

Austin Peay State University is 11-2 this season when it shoots a better percentage from the field than its opponent and when it holds the opponent to less than 45 percent from the field.

The APSU Govs are 38th in Division I in defensive three-point percentage, holding opponents to just 27.5 percent beyond the arc. The Govs have held eight opponents this season to four or fewer triples and are 7-1 in such games.

APSU is 4-0 on Saturday this season.

About the Queens Royals



2022-23 Record: 7-12 (2-6 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 6-19 (5-19 SAC)

2021-22 Season Result: After finishing with just five wins in South Atlantic Conference play, Queens missed the postseason and had its season come to an end following an 88-44 loss to No. 22 Wingate on February 26th.

Notable Returner: Kennedy Fuller has appeared in 18 games this season and leads all returning players with 3.5 points per game.

Notable Newcomer: Kasey Kidwell is averaging 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game for the Royals.

Series History: 1-0, APSU

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned a 62-43 win against the Royals on January 2nd, in Charlotte North Carolina. The Govs answered a game-opening, 7-0 run by Royals with a 17-0 run and did not trail following that run. APSU’s 60.3 field-goal percentage in the win was its highest in the digital record keeping era.

Follow The APSU Govs

