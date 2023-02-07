Clarksville Police Department request help identifying Identity Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Identity Theft/Forgery Cases that occurred between January 19th, 2023, thru January 23rd, 2023.

Several transactions were made at several different locations and detectives with CPD are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the photograph above.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Wimmer at 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.