Clarksville under High Wind Warning, Friday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee. The warning is in effect on Friday from 6:00am until 6:00pm.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Winds will ramp up starting around 3:00am CT. With grounds already wet, some trees will come down much easier leading to power outages. Be sure to fully charge cell phones tonight so you will be able reliably to receive any additional Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings that may be issued on Friday. Winds will begin to relax from west to east starting around sunset Friday evening.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.