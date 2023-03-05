Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf begins season at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – After closing the fall slate with its second win of the year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf tees off the spring campaign at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, hosted by Samford at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

The spring opener at Hampton Cove will give the Governors a chance to play the same course where they will tee off their first-ever ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 16th-18th.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN rivals Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,039-yard track. Alabama State, Belmont, Central Michigan, Holy Cross, Lipscomb, Samford, and Southern Illinois round out the 11-team, 64-player field.

Erica Scutt will lead the Governors off the first tee after carding a 74.07 stroke average – the second-best mark on the team – and having all 14 of the rounds she played count towards the team score during the fall. Scutt opened her sophomore campaign by winning the GolfWeek Fall Challenge at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, where she shot a program-record 204 and carded the two-best 18-hole scores in program history.

Kaley Campbell is next off the tee for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell recorded a 75.71 stroke average during the fall – the third-best mark on the team – and had 10 of the 14 rounds she played count towards the Govs team score.

Taylor Dedmen, who led the Governors with a pair of tournament wins during the fall season, is next off the tee. Dedmen played to a team-best 73.86 stroke average during the fall and was tied for the team lead with two rounds in the 60s. Dedmen picked up her first win of the season when she shot a 217 at the Butler Fall Invitational and then closed the fall slate with a win at the Charles Braun Intercollegiate when she shot a 146 at the 36-hole event.

Fourth in line for Austin Peay State University is Shelby Pleasant, who led the Governors with a third-place finish at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. Pleasant had 13 of the 14 rounds she played in the fall count towards the team score while carding a 75.93 stroke average.

Maggie Glass rounds out the lineup for the APSU Govs after making five appearances with four of the 14 rounds she played counting towards the team score during the fall. Glass carded a 78.64 stroke average during the fall season.

Finally, Kady Foshaug will make her fifth appearance of the season and her fourth appearance while playing as an individual. Foshaug posted a 77.09 stroke average during the fall and finished second on the team in each of the Governors’ final two fall tournaments.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Central Arkansas, Central Michigan, and Southern Illinois on the first day of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate on Monday with an 8:00pm shotgun start.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.