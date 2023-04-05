APSU Men’s Tennis comes up short at Lipscomb, 4-3

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team trailed 2-0 after dropping doubles and its first singles match, but battled back to win two of the next three matches to make it a one-point game late in the match, but had its comeback attempt fall just short in a 4-3 ASUN Conference loss to Lipscomb at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (4-1, 1-6 ASUN) fell in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, dropping the match’s first point. Aeneas Schaub and Bodi van Galen had their match go unfinished while tied with Lipscomb’s Alex Mesquida and Vikash Singh, 5-5.
Tom Bolton earned his ninth singles match of the season after his opponent retired midway through the second set while Bolton led 7-5, 3-2. Aeneas Schaub then won a three-set, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 match against Jake Penny to cut APSU’s deficit to 3-2.
The Bisons clinched the win after defeating freshman Sota Minami, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-3 in No. 1 singles. With the match already decided, Giovanni Becchis defeated and earned his seventh singles win of the season after beating Henrique Ushizima, 7-5, in the third set.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes the regular season in a Saturday 10:00am match against Jacksonville State at the JSU Tennis Courts in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Results vs. Lipscomb
Doubles
- Maksim Bogdanovich / Luka Stojanovic def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton, 6-2
- Jake Penny / Carlos Tulla def. Sota Minami / Javier Tortajada, 6-3
- Bodi van Galen / Aeneas Schaub vs. Alex Mesquida / Vikash Singh, Unfinished at 5-5
Order of Finish: 1, 2*
Singles
- Maksim Bogdanovich def. Sota Minami, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-3
- Giovanni Becchis def. Henrique Ushizima, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
- Tom Bolton def. Alex Mesquida, 7-5, 3-2, Retire
- Aeneas Schaub def. Jake Penny, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
- Vikash Singh def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-4
- Carlos Salas Tula def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-3
Order of finish: 6, 3, 5, 4, 1*, 2